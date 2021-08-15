Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Butler, GA

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Butler

Posted by 
Butler Bulletin
Butler Bulletin
 7 days ago

(BUTLER, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Butler.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Butler:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSOH0VG00

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Family First Life Warrior

📍 Fort Valley, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our agency is growing and we are looking for positive people who will connect with families that have requested insurance. Non-licensed and licensed agents encouraged to apply. This jobs includes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3060 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Physical Therapy Assistant PTA

🏛️ Career Tree Network

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position was posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. It will be removed promptly when the position is filled. Thanks for your interest. We will contact you within 24 hours of resume submission ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Entry-level & Experienced Technician, Mechanic, $15 to $35/hr + Bonuses

🏛️ Byron Powersports Tractor and Marine

📍 Byron, GA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

300 Hwy. 49 South, Byron, GA 31008 TECHNICIANS HIRING NOW FOR: Tractor/Diesel, Powersport, Marine & On/Off-road Technicians and Apprentices Excellent Opportunity for Entry-level & Experienced Techs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Network Supervisor

🏛️ CertiTemp, Inc - GA

📍 Reynolds, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Responsible for managing switch, installation, and technician teams who configure, update, and maintain the critical telecommunications equipment used in the distribution of services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Driver Courier

🏛️ Dvack

📍 Macon County, GA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers must be reliable, presentable and have excellent communication skills. This job is super flexible great for graduate students, veterans, and retirees. Qualifications: Must be 21 years of age ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Motorsports Builder, Assembler Technician, Level C

🏛️ Byron Powersports Tractor and Marine

📍 Byron, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

300 Hwy. 49 South, Byron, GA 31008 MOTORSPORTS BUILDER / ASSEMBLER TECHNICIAN C Level Preferred Excellent Compensation Package! Guaranteed 40 Hours a Week in our State-of-the-art Shop! Walk-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,712 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $2,712 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Thomaston, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Butler Bulletin

Butler Bulletin

Butler, GA
27
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Butler Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
City
Butler, GA
City
Thomaston, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Cdl#Drivers Earn#Mechanic#Marine Byron#Ga 31008#Tractor Diesel#Powersport#Marine On Off Road#Inc Ga Reynolds#Motorsports Builder#Motorsports#Vivian Health Thomaston#Totalmed Staffing#Rn Med Surg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy