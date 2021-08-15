Hiring Now: These roles are open in Butler

(BUTLER, GA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Butler.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Butler:

1. Insurance Agent

🏛️ Family First Life Warrior

📍 Fort Valley, GA

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our agency is growing and we are looking for positive people who will connect with families that have requested insurance. Non-licensed and licensed agents encouraged to apply. This jobs includes ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $3060 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $3,060 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3060 ...

3. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Americus, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

4. Physical Therapy Assistant PTA

🏛️ Career Tree Network

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position was posted on Tuesday, August 10th, 2021. It will be removed promptly when the position is filled. Thanks for your interest. We will contact you within 24 hours of resume submission ...

5. Entry-level & Experienced Technician, Mechanic, $15 to $35/hr + Bonuses

🏛️ Byron Powersports Tractor and Marine

📍 Byron, GA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

300 Hwy. 49 South, Byron, GA 31008 TECHNICIANS HIRING NOW FOR: Tractor/Diesel, Powersport, Marine & On/Off-road Technicians and Apprentices Excellent Opportunity for Entry-level & Experienced Techs ...

6. Network Supervisor

🏛️ CertiTemp, Inc - GA

📍 Reynolds, GA

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Summary: Responsible for managing switch, installation, and technician teams who configure, update, and maintain the critical telecommunications equipment used in the distribution of services ...

7. Driver Courier

🏛️ Dvack

📍 Macon County, GA

💰 $27 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Drivers must be reliable, presentable and have excellent communication skills. This job is super flexible great for graduate students, veterans, and retirees. Qualifications: Must be 21 years of age ...

8. Motorsports Builder, Assembler Technician, Level C

🏛️ Byron Powersports Tractor and Marine

📍 Byron, GA

💰 $55,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

300 Hwy. 49 South, Byron, GA 31008 MOTORSPORTS BUILDER / ASSEMBLER TECHNICIAN C Level Preferred Excellent Compensation Package! Guaranteed 40 Hours a Week in our State-of-the-art Shop! Walk-in ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2925 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $2,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Thomaston, GA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,712 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Thomaston, GA

💰 $2,712 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Thomaston, Georgia. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/30/2021