Sisseton, SD

Get hired! Job openings in and around Sisseton

Sisseton Times
7 days ago
 7 days ago

(SISSETON, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Sisseton companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Sisseton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tcUyf_0bSOGzdv00

1. GROW YOUR SALARY and EARN $45-$65k/yr as a GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Ten Two Twenty Pizza

📍 Hankinson, ND

💰 $65,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Work With Us? At Domino's we have pizza sauce in our veins! We love what we do and we are extremely dedicated to our craft. Here is why now is a great time to join our Team as a General Manager ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Sisseton, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $90k/Year + $8.5k Sign-On

🏛️ Sysco - North Dakota

📍 Hankinson, ND

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $90,000/Year + $8,500 Sign-On Bonus Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sisseton, SD

💰 $1,800 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Sisseton, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1699.89 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Sisseton, SD

💰 $1,699 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Sisseton, SD. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1699.89 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,925 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Sisseton, SD

💰 $1,925 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Sisseton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Sisseton, SD

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Sisseton, South Dakota. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Class A Regional Truck Driver - Home Weekends!! Up to $1,500 per week! Guaranteed Pay! TV/Fridge

🏛️ Total Logistics Inc.

📍 Summit, SD

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Home Weekends!! Guaranteed Pay!! SOB!! Great Equipment-TV & Refrigerator!! Leading logistics company, Total Logistics Inc., is looking for reliable and experienced CDL Class A Truck Drivers for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Truck Driver CDL A - Dedicated

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Barry, MN

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Average $45,000-$75,000/Year + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ J.B. Hunt - Straight Truck

📍 Hankinson, ND

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Straight Truck Driving Jobs With J.B. Hunt! Average up to $75,000/year with Excellent Benefits! At J.B. Hunt, we continue to grow and successfully serve a demanding customer base by adding diversity ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Sisseton Times

Sisseton Times

Sisseton, SD
