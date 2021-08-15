Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Hoffmeister

(HOFFMEISTER, NY) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Hoffmeister companies are hiring.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Hoffmeister:

1. Scanners and Warehouse work

🏛️ AccuStaff

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

AccuStaff has several opportunities available for clients in Johnstown, NY. These are warehouse packing, scanning and other general warehouse work. We have both 1st and 2nd shift available. These ...

2. Barista

🏛️ Busy Bee Organics

📍 Little Falls, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a customer-orientated job that provides a stable income, regular shifts, and excellent career prospects? Do you enjoy delicious, healthy food, a fun work environment, and making ...

3. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Gloversville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

4. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DAB4 Amsterdam, NY (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB4 - Amsterdam - 1785 State Highway 5S ...

5. Dishwasher Prep

🏛️ Busy Bee Organics

📍 Little Falls, NY

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are looking for a dedicated, organized dishwasher who enjoys working as part of a team in a fast-paced culinary environment. The Dishwasher's duties include washing prep dishes from the kitchen ...

6. LED Digital Sign Technician

🏛️ Fiberdyne Labs, Inc.

📍 Herkimer, NY

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The primary responsibility of an LED Digital Sign Technician it to build and repair LED Signs and related components. This will involve installation, monitoring, maintenance, support and optimization ...

7. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Club Staffing

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Club Staffing is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Gloversville, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

8. CDL-A Team Truck Drivers

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Herkimer, NY

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LIMITED TIME! U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! NEW $30,000 SIGN-ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Average $1,900 - $2,000/wk per driver! * Teams drive newer equipment and get ...

9. Class A CDL Truck Driver | Johnstown NY | Benjamin Moore

🏛️ CPC Logistics

📍 Johnstown, NY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A CDL Truck Driver | Johnstown NY | Benjamin Moore Local Drivers! | Line Haul | Monday thru Friday! Weekends Off! | $1300 - $1500 / week! | $5000 Sign On Bonus! | 5 years of Class A experience ...

10. Class A CDL - Dedicated Flatbed truck driver - PrimeSource

🏛️ Schneider

📍 Gloversville, NY

💰 $7,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Dedicated Flatbed truck drivers on Schneider's PrimeSource account haul building materials with curtain side trailers and average $61,655 to $68,145* each year. As a Dedicated Flatbed driver, you ...