These jobs are hiring in Belfast — and they let you set your own schedule
(Belfast, ME) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Belfast are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Dental Hygienist
🏛️ smile concepts
📍 Union, ME
💰 $40 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Small country office in need of part-time hygienist 1 to 2 days per week. Many long term patients in a relaxed atmosphere. Must be able to work independantly without much doctor intervention. The ...
2. Back of the House / Line Cook / Prep Cook / Dishwasher
🏛️ Kimberlys At The Marine Restaurant
📍 Hampden, ME
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Back of the House / Line Cook / Prep Cook / Dishwasher Full-Time and Part-Time Available We are a seasonal restaurant on the Penobscot River at Hamlin's Marina. * Experience in Back of the House ...
3. FT / PT Hygienist
🏛️ Kennebec Valley Dental Arts
📍 Fairfield, ME
💰 $40 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Part-Time / Full-Time Dental Hygienist Position Well-established private practice seeking a quality dental hygienist to join our expanding team. We provide high quality comprehensive care in a ...
4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Winterport, ME
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
5. Registered Dental Hygienist
🏛️ Penobscot Bay Dentistry
📍 Belfast, ME
💰 $40 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Penobscot Bay Dentistry is seeking a part-time and full-time dental hygienist to join our team in beautiful Mid-coast Maine! We have an established well maintained facility with modern technology. It ...
6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Winterport, ME
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
