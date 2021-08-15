These jobs are hiring in Belfast — and they let you set your own schedule

(Belfast, ME) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Belfast are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Dental Hygienist

🏛️ smile concepts

📍 Union, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Small country office in need of part-time hygienist 1 to 2 days per week. Many long term patients in a relaxed atmosphere. Must be able to work independantly without much doctor intervention. The ...

2. Back of the House / Line Cook / Prep Cook / Dishwasher

🏛️ Kimberlys At The Marine Restaurant

📍 Hampden, ME

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Back of the House / Line Cook / Prep Cook / Dishwasher Full-Time and Part-Time Available We are a seasonal restaurant on the Penobscot River at Hamlin's Marina. * Experience in Back of the House ...

3. FT / PT Hygienist

🏛️ Kennebec Valley Dental Arts

📍 Fairfield, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-Time / Full-Time Dental Hygienist Position Well-established private practice seeking a quality dental hygienist to join our expanding team. We provide high quality comprehensive care in a ...

4. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Winterport, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

5. Registered Dental Hygienist

🏛️ Penobscot Bay Dentistry

📍 Belfast, ME

💰 $40 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Penobscot Bay Dentistry is seeking a part-time and full-time dental hygienist to join our team in beautiful Mid-coast Maine! We have an established well maintained facility with modern technology. It ...

6. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Winterport, ME

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...