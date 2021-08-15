Job alert: These Gaylord jobs are accepting applications

(GAYLORD, MI) Companies in Gaylord are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Gaylord:

1. Cardiac ICU Travel Nurse RN - $3528 per week in MI

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $3,528 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Server

🏛️ Beards Brewery LLC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Beardstenders play an integral role in providing an excellent experience for our brewery guests. We are a high volume and fast paced brewpub, therefore it's crucial that all Beardstenders are ...

4. IT Service Request Coordinator (ServiceNow)

🏛️ Human Capital Ventures

📍 Atlanta, MI

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ESP Global Services is world-class IT services organization that specializes in enterprise managed services, infrastructure engineering, and global field support, which due to continued growth and ...

5. Housekeeper

🏛️ STAFFORD'S HOSPITALITY, INC

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Come be a member of the Stafford's Hospitality Team and help us caretake our historic landmark lodging venues! Sign-on bonus offered! Job Summary: A Bay View Inn Housekeeper will clean, restock, and ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,678 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,678 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Petoskey, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2623 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Petoskey, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - CVICU - $2,504 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $2,504 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN CVICU for a travel nursing job in Petoskey, Michigan. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: CVICU * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP * Duration ...

9. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Gaylord, MI

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

10. Travel Nurse - RN - Pre-Op - $1500.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Petoskey, MI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Pre-Op Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Petoskey, MI. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 09/20/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1500.86 ...