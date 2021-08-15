Get hired! Job openings in and around Garden City

(GARDEN CITY, KS) Companies in Garden City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garden City:

1. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

2. Agricultural Worker - General Laborer

Operate large and small modern equipment some truck driving repair and maintain equipment Willing to train Company Description Grain farm with very little irrigation

3. Passenger Service Agent

Full Time Cross Utilized Customer Service Agent/Ramp Operations Agents employed by Trego/Dugan Aviation contractor at the Garden City Regional Airport (GCK). * Starting wage $14.00 per hour * Paid ...

4. Gate Attendant-Security

Full and Part-time positions available - Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) - Observe and report any activities and or incidents at client sites - Check ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

6. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2692.8 / Week

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,400 per week

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2399.8 / Week

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,376 per week

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...