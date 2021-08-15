Cancel
Garden City, KS

Get hired! Job openings in and around Garden City

Garden City News Beat
(GARDEN CITY, KS) Companies in Garden City are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Garden City:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41hfzf_0bSOGv7100

1. Travel Sonography Technician - $2,037 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,037 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Sonography Technician for a travel job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Sonography Technician * Discipline: Allied Health ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Agricultural Worker - General Laborer

🏛️ Doll Farms Inc

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Operate large and small modern equipment some truck driving repair and maintain equipment Willing to train Company Description Grain farm with very little irrigation

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Passenger Service Agent

🏛️ Trego Dugan Aviation

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time Cross Utilized Customer Service Agent/Ramp Operations Agents employed by Trego/Dugan Aviation contractor at the Garden City Regional Airport (GCK). * Starting wage $14.00 per hour * Paid ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Gate Attendant-Security

🏛️ 1st Class Security, Inc

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full and Part-time positions available - Greet customers and guests in a friendly and courteous manner. (Customer Service) - Observe and report any activities and or incidents at client sites - Check ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2692.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,692 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2692.8 / ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,400 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Lakin, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2399.8 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Lakin, KS

💰 $2,399 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Lakin, KS. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $2,376 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,376 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Garden City, Kansas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Garden City, KS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Garden City News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

