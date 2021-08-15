Cancel
Genoa, AR

Job Alert: Here's who's hiring right now around Genoa

Genoa Bulletin
Genoa Bulletin
 7 days ago

(GENOA, AR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Genoa.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Genoa:


1. Farmers Insurance Agent / Agency Owner

🏛️ Farmers Insurance District 07

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Farmers Insurance - District 07 is seeking entrepreneurial minded, sales professionals who are looking to build on their experiences and establish ownership in the Texarkana Texas area. If you are ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Hope, AR

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Field Agent / Sales Representative Needed

🏛️ Symmetry Financial Group - Hadley Agency

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Field Agent Underwriter / Leadership Position Employment Type: Full time and Part time positions available. Compensation: 100% Commission Based; UNCAPPED commissions with no limit on what ...

4. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

5. Assistant Project Manager - Travel Team

🏛️ Driveline Retail Merchandising

📍 Columbus, AR

💰 $39,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits Eager to learn something new? Join our team for paid on the job training, opportunities for advancement, competitive benefits, and the opportunity to travel for a variety of projects across ...

6. Industrial Maintenance Technician

🏛️ Horizons HR Services

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

GREAT OPPORTUNITY! How would you like to work with one of the Top Companies in Texarkana? We are one of the largest national staffing firms in the country and we are currently seeking experienced ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $3,649 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,649 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Texarkana, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date

8. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Texarkana, AR

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3427.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,427 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Texarkana, TX. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3427.2 / Week ...

10. Registered Nurse - TELE - 13 Week Contract ($3130/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Texarkana, TX

💰 $3,130 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Enjoy a new, rewarding position if you're a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients in need of treatment for general medical conditions or surgical procedures in a 13 week contract at a ...

