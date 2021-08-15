Cancel
Stevenson, AL

A job on your schedule? These Stevenson positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
 7 days ago

(Stevenson, AL) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Stevenson-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

1. Delivery Service Specialist Summerville - Earn cash & tips DAILY! - 8050

🏛️ Domino's

📍 Menlo, GA

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Come be a part of the #1 pizza company in the world! We are looking for Full Time AND Part Time Drivers to join our team! 12316 Highway 27 • There are a lot of food delivery jobs out there. • We ...

2. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Choose your own schedule

🏛️ American Trucking Group USA, LLC

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Want to work a little or want to work a lot as a Class A CDL Driver? How much you work is your decision. This regional run will allow you the opportunity to choose how long you want to be out and how ...

3. CDL A Truck Driver - Choose your schedule - $1,800 per week

🏛️ American Trucking Group

📍 Stevenson, AL

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time or full-time position. Choose your own work schedule and home time. Pay up to 69 CMP. Average of $1,800 for one week run. Mostly drop and hook. Position Description: * Pay: 60 to 69 CMP ...

4. Top Producing Sales agents / Work from home

🏛️ The Vibbert Agency

📍 Scottsboro, AL

💰 $115,693 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Remote Sales Agents and Entrepreneurs Wanted The Vibbert Agency Fort Worth, TX Type: Part/Full Time Want to make $1000+ a week? Start part-time and build your own empire within our FAST-growing ...

5. Desktop Support Tech

🏛️ Reliance Partners

📍 Chattanooga, TN

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Role: Desktop Support Tech Location: Chattanooga HQ Remote: No Hours/week: 40 (ideal) could be part time as well, just need to ensure they can work during business hours (especially ...

ABOUT

With Stevenson Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

