Hiring Now: These roles are open in Deadwood

(DEADWOOD, SD) Companies in Deadwood are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deadwood:

1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

2. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Sturgis, SD

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

4. Director of Healthcare Construction

🏛️ DP Reynolds & Associates

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have been retained by a well known Healthcare Company, a top in the industry, and are searching for someone who can effectively fill the role of Director of Healthcare Construction who can lead ...

5. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

6. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

7. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Rockstar GM looking for that next job you will love in an upbeat, fun atmosphere?! Look no more, we are looking for a General Manager for a high-volume concept who will bring the team to ...

8. Trust Admin Specialist w/ a company disrupting an industry

🏛️ Wealth Advisors Trust

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUST ADMINISTRATION SPECIALIST JOB SUMMARY The Trust Administration Specialist supports the Trust Services team assisting with the daily administration of trust accounts. The beginning point for ...

9. Driver for FedEx contractor

🏛️ Cobbs79 Transfer Inc

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver for FedEx contractor must have a clean driver record. Must be self motivated. Be willing to work weekends.

10. Security Officer $14.50/hour

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...