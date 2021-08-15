Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Deadwood, SD

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Deadwood

Posted by 
Deadwood Daily
Deadwood Daily
 7 days ago

(DEADWOOD, SD) Companies in Deadwood are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Deadwood:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ycPH1_0bSOGnIR00

1. Sales Representative. $500-$2500 per week

🏛️ Harlan Agency

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Earn $125k plus in the first year. Yes, this is a REAL JOB. The current Coronovirus situation is causing a high demand for insurance products we sell. We need agents asap who are honest, ethical and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Sturgis, SD

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Life Insurance Sales Agent

🏛️ Family First Life

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Can you picture a life where helping families is your career? One where you enjoy waking up every morning to go to work? Family First Life can help make that happen. At Family First Life, we want you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Director of Healthcare Construction

🏛️ DP Reynolds & Associates

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $145,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have been retained by a well known Healthcare Company, a top in the industry, and are searching for someone who can effectively fill the role of Director of Healthcare Construction who can lead ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Restaurant General Manager

🏛️ Goodwin Recruiting

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you a Rockstar GM looking for that next job you will love in an upbeat, fun atmosphere?! Look no more, we are looking for a General Manager for a high-volume concept who will bring the team to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Trust Admin Specialist w/ a company disrupting an industry

🏛️ Wealth Advisors Trust

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TRUST ADMINISTRATION SPECIALIST JOB SUMMARY The Trust Administration Specialist supports the Trust Services team assisting with the daily administration of trust accounts. The beginning point for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Driver for FedEx contractor

🏛️ Cobbs79 Transfer Inc

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Driver for FedEx contractor must have a clean driver record. Must be self motivated. Be willing to work weekends.

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Security Officer $14.50/hour

🏛️ Securitas Security Services

📍 Rapid City, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Entry Level Security Officer *Apply today for immediate consideration!* As a Security Officer with Securitas you will be responsible for the security and safety of property and personnel. You will be ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood Daily

Deadwood, SD
28
Followers
208
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Deadwood Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rapid City, SD
City
Deadwood, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nonfarm Payrolls#Sd#Harlan Agency Rapid City#Family First Life#Healthcare Company#Otr Cdl#J Mar Enterprises#Time#Gm#Trust Services#Transfer Inc Rapid City
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy