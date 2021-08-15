Job alert: These jobs are open in Des Moines

(DES MOINES, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Des Moines.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Des Moines:

1. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - MS - Medical Surgical - $2082.6 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $2,082 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Medical Surgical Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Raton, NM. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2082.6 / Week ...

3. Merchandiser (PT): Raton, NM

🏛️ Admiral Beverage Corporation

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Admiral Beverage believes in investing in its people, business partners, and communities, to continually grow and offer the best products and services in the region. With the strength of a large ...

4. Emergency Medicine

🏛️ The Delta Companies

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $165 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

COMPENSATION AND BENEFITS Emergency Medicine (EM) * $165 Per Hour * $332,640 a Year * Health Benefits Package * $30,000 Sign-on / Retention Bonus * 23.9% Retirement Plan (Fully Vested after 5 Years ...

5. Class A CDL Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Des Moines, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

6. Insurance Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

7. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $1,534 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Raton, NM

💰 $1,534 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Raton, New Mexico. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP