Baker City, OR

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Baker City

Baker City Digest
 7 days ago

(BAKER CITY, OR) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Baker City.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Baker City:


1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,109 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,109 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ NW Construction Supply, Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

POSITION TITLE: Outside Salesperson - Construction & Retail Sales We are looking for a competitive Outside Salesperson to develop sales strategies and attract new clients. Position will source new ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Delivery Driver

🏛️ HUT American

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Buckle up, hit the open road, and start making hungry people happy as a delivery driver for Pizza Hut®. That's right, we will pay you to drive around in your mobile office - your car - listen to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Commercial Service Tech 1

🏛️ Commercial Tire Inc

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our application process is two parts. Please start here and complete the questionnaire. When complete, return to this page and click apply to complete your application. POSITION OVERVIEW Maintains ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. OTR Truck Driver

🏛️ Roehl Transport, Inc.

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,200 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for COMPANY DRIVERS Benefits: * $1,200+ per week * Pay Accelerators - earn up to 8 cents MORE per mile for your experience * Brand-new, modern equipment * Top pay & home time

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,091 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $3,091 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Baker City, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2263 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $2,263 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1517.76 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Baker City, OR

💰 $1,517 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Host Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Baker City, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 15 weeks Pay: $1517.76 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Baker City Digest

With Baker City Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

