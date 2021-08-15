Cancel
Pikeville, KY

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Pikeville

Pikeville News Beat
 7 days ago

(PIKEVILLE, KY) Companies in Pikeville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pikeville:


1. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $4,801 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $4,801 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Pikeville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Merchandiser - 92907BR

🏛️ American Greetings

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Description As a Part-Time Merchandiser with American Greetings, you'll be a vital part of our company's purpose; To make the world a more thoughtful and caring place. We are looking for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dentist

🏛️ Staff Care

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $89 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

General Dentistry opening in Pikeville, Kentucky. This and other dentist jobs brought to you by DentistJobCafe.com Job Description & Requirements Dentist StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Registered Nurse | RN | MS (Contract)

🏛️ Favorite Healthcare Staffing

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $4,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

At Favorite Healthcare Staffing, we aspire to learn what thrills you about being a travel nurse. Our exceptional recruiters thrive on the challenge of discovering the perfect position for you. From ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - TELE - Telemetry - $3510 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $3,510 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Next Move, Inc. is seeking an experienced Telemetry Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Pikeville, KY. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 09/06/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3510 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Telemetry - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Telemetry for a travel nursing job in Pikeville, Kentucky. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Telemetry * Discipline: RN * Start Date: ASAP

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Registered Nurse - Med Surg

🏛️ Ironside Human Resources

📍 Prestonsburg, KY

💰 $65 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

An acclaimed hospital located in Eastern Kentucky , two hours from Lexington near Prestonsburg is seeking full-time, Travel Med/Surg Registered Nurses (RN) for a 13-week assignment. Pay ranges from ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $1975 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Pikeville, KY

💰 $1,975 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Pikeville, KY. Shift: 3x12 hr PMs Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

