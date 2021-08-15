Cancel
Crescent City, CA

Job alert: These jobs are open in Crescent City

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 7 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crescent City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent City:


1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3150.28 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $3,150 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Motel Housekeeper

🏛️ Ocean Suites Motel

📍 Brookings, OR

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Must be at least 16 years of age Ocean Suites Motel (OSM) has been ranked #1 by travelers on TripAdvisor for 4 years running and received Certificates of Excellence from other rating sites. We are ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Medical Assistant (PBSP)

🏛️ California Correctional Health Care Services

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $47,916 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Assistant $36,432 - $47,916 Annual Range Are you interested in supporting efforts to provide quality mental health care? California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS)/California ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2089 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $2,089 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 14 weeks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

🏛️ Family First Life Coastal

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Bartender Cocktail Server

🏛️ The Bank Tavern

📍 Smith River, CA

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bartender Cocktail Server to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food to patrons at the dining establishment. Responsibilities: * Serve food and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Restaurant Line Cook

🏛️ Catalyst Seafood

📍 Crescent City, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Line Cook to join our team! * Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Crescent City, CA
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

