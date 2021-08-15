Job alert: These jobs are open in Crescent City

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Crescent City.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Crescent City:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $3150.28 / Week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

4. Customer Service Specialist

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

5. Motel Housekeeper

Job Description:

Must be at least 16 years of age Ocean Suites Motel (OSM) has been ranked #1 by travelers on TripAdvisor for 4 years running and received Certificates of Excellence from other rating sites. We are ...

6. Medical Assistant (PBSP)

Job Description:

Medical Assistant $36,432 - $47,916 Annual Range Are you interested in supporting efforts to provide quality mental health care? California Correctional Health Care Services (CCHCS)/California ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ICU - Intensive Care Unit - $2089 / Week

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Intensive Care Unit Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Crescent City, CA. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/23/2021 Duration: 14 weeks ...

8. Outside Sales - Life Insurance

Job Description:

FFL Agency believes every sales agent who works with us can earn SIX FIGURES in the FIRST YEAR! Full & Part Time Agents are welcome. Products Offered - Mortgage Protection, IUL's, Final Expense ...

9. Bartender Cocktail Server

Job Description:

We are seeking a Bartender Cocktail Server to become an integral part of our team! You will take orders and serve food to patrons at the dining establishment. Responsibilities: * Serve food and ...

10. Restaurant Line Cook

Job Description:

We are hiring for a Line Cook to join our team! * Assisting with stocking and setting up the kitchen stations * Preparing food including cleaning and cutting the ingredients and cooking main dishes ...