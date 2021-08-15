Cancel
Clinton, MO

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Clinton

Clinton Bulletin
 7 days ago

(CLINTON, MO) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Clinton companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Clinton:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49acH3_0bSOGWEy00

1. Travel Respiratory Therapist - $3264 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $3,264 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Respiratory Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Clinton, MO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/14/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3264 / Week About ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Ryder - Lenexa, KS

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ryder is Hiring Class A Drivers Home Daily - Average $1,600/Week + $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Ryder is a commercial transportation, logistics, and supply chain management solutions company in business for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Agricultural Sales Representative

🏛️ AgMaxx, Inc

📍 Garden City, MO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Do you have the ability to build strong relationships and work independently? Do you get up in the morning ready to take on the world? Are you an excellent communicator with the ability to lead and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ TCC Wireless LLC

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MOBILE EXPERT JOB DESCRIPTION Part-Time Retail Sales Associate T-Mobile Premium Retailer - TCC Wireless Make up to $20+/hour all in! Base pay and commission! The Mobile Expert (ME) enjoys a fast ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Direct Support Professional {2p-10p} STARTING AT $16.25/Hour

🏛️ KC Behavioral Health Holdings

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description We are in search of adding new team members to our growing organization. As an employee, you will be working with our amazing individuals and staff in a fun and challenging environment

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2570.4 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $2,570 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Clinton, MO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: 08/31/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,177 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $2,177 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Clinton, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date: 08/31/2021

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,160 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Clinton, MO

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Clinton, Missouri. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Work At Home Bilingual Sales Account Executive

🏛️ DISH

📍 Warrensburg, MO

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

With Clinton Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

