Work from home? These companies are hiring remote workers now

1. Commissioned Sales Rep (Remote)

🏛️ Thrilling Foods

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Thrilling Foods makes Bakon™, the plant-based bacon people actually want to eat. Check out our reviews - this stuff is the real deal. Even hardcore canivores love it, and most businesses who've ...

2. Sales Specialist-Remote

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assisted living facility seeking a remote Sales Specialist- 90% travel required This Jobot Job is hosted by: Mandy Morylak Are you a fit? Easy Apply now by clicking the "Apply Now" button and sending ...

3. Account Sales Representative (Virtual Group Events / REMOTE - NORTH AMERICA)

🏛️ CourseHorse

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ABOUT COURSEHORSE: Launched in 2020, CourseHorse Groups provides virtual group events, ranging from interactive games like trivia & scavenger hunt, to hands on experiences like cooking and wine ...

4. Remote Customer Support Specialist

🏛️ Advanced Resources

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

One of our top clients in the Lincolnshire area is currently seeking three (3) Customer Support Specialist to join their team. This position will be responsible for supporting B2B customers ...

5. Administrative Specialist - Partially Remote

🏛️ Recovery Partners - United States

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Recovery Partners is a nationally licensed collection agency located in Scottsdale, AZ. We specialize in Insurance Subrogation for major insurance carriers. Great entry level opportunity! In this ...

6. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

7. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

8. Customer Support Representative (Remote)

🏛️ LawnStarter

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

LawnStarter provides an array of lawn care services to our customers across the United States by connecting them with local lawn care professionals. We're preparing for another year of amazing growth ...

9. Remote Customer Service Rep (Concierge)

🏛️ SYKES

📍 Akron, OH

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job description Concierge Service Team At SYKESHome, we help people one caring interaction at a time - that includes you! As a remote based Customer Service Rep for SYKES Concierge Service Team, you ...

10. 100% Remote Bilingual Customer Service Representative

🏛️ TEEMA

📍 Cleveland, OH

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Bilingual Disability Specialist/Healthcare Customer Service Representative Full/Time and Permanent job with Great benefits and forever remote! We send you equipment for use in this role. Bilingual in ...