Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Fairfield

(Fairfield, CA) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Fairfield are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Bilingual Customer Service Representative (Part-Time)

🏛️ Check Center

📍 Vallejo, CA

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

RESPONSIBILITIES: We are searching for skilled and dedicated individuals who can provide excellent customer service: * Serve customer needs in a timely, friendly and professional manner both in ...

3. Contact Center Representative

🏛️ Travis Credit Union

📍 Vacaville, CA

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Multiple Openings - Full-Time and Part-time. Schedules Vary - Monday - Saturday. All positions will be based out of the Corporate Office - 1 Travis Way, Vacaville. These are not remote positions

4. Retail Merchandiser - Part Time - Walnut Creek, CA

🏛️ tngretail

📍 Walnut Creek, CA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description TNG Retail Services is Now Hiring! Join us as a Retail Merchandiser. This position fits well for those who want planned-out weeks with daily schedules you set yourself. As a Retail ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Fairfield, CA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Childcare / Nanny / Flexible Hours

🏛️ Kango

📍 Vallejo, CA

💰 $32 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

* Competitive pay up to $32/hr plus tips * Flexible schedule; pre-scheduled and same-day rides * Daily morning and afternoon school routes available * Earn daily bonus for completing 3+ rides * PPE ...