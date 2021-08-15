Hiring Now: These roles are open in Seadrift

(SEADRIFT, TX) Companies in Seadrift are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Seadrift:

1. TWA I / MES I / HBW I

🏛️ Texas State Job Bank

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $36,208 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job/Position DescriptionAre you a highly-motivated, compassionate and dedicated individual looking for a rewarding career assisting the most vulnerable citizens of Texas in need of food, medical care ...

2. Job available - immediate employment - Full-time General Cleaners (TWIC card required) Seadrift, ...

🏛️ Marsden South

📍 Seadrift, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Marsden South is a facility services provider of commercial janitorial, building maintenance, and specialty property services with operations serving customers throughout the Southern United ...

3. CDL-A Owner Operator Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ Fort Transfer

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Fort Transfer is looking for CDL-A tanker drivers who are ready to join a leader in the transportation industry. Driving with Fort Transfer means a career with a family-oriented company that strives ...

4. Registered Nurse - ICU - 13 Week Contract ($3120/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,120 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We're hiring a highly skilled Registered Nurse experienced in responding to life-saving situations of seriously ill patients that require immediate and continuous attention for a 13 week contract ...

5. TX - Med Surg RN for 25 Critical Access Hospital - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Memorial Medical Center is seeking experienced RN's for our 16 bed Unit. Port Lavaca is centrally located with Corpus, San Antonio , Austin and Houston all being a 2-3 hour drive. Shift: 12 hour ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - Med Surg - $2,664 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,664 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedPro Healthcare Staffing is seeking a travel nurse RN Med Surg for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Med Surg * Discipline: RN * Start Date

7. Travel Nurse RN - Labor and Delivery - $2,515 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $2,515 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Labor and Delivery for a travel nursing job in Port Lavaca, Texas. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Labor and Delivery * Discipline: RN * ...

8. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver

🏛️ Montgomery Transport

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $3,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers Enjoy Largest PAY INCREASE In Company History + $3,000 Sign On + Weekly Home Time! CDL-A flatbed drivers like you are what powers Montgomery Transport- that's why we make sure ...

9. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Tivoli, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

10. TX - ICU Rn for Texas CAH on Matagorda Bay- $63.69 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Port Lavaca, TX

💰 $63 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Memorial medical Center is seeking an experienced ICU nurse for our 6 bed ICU/ Chest pain unit. We are a 25 bed Critical Access Hospital. This will be a night shift position. Housing can be tricky as ...