Sturgeon Bay, WI

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Sturgeon Bay

Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
Sturgeon Bay Bulletin
 7 days ago

(Sturgeon Bay, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sturgeon Bay are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

2. Cash Management Service Teller- Part Time (No Weekends)

🏛️ Loomis Armored US, LLC

📍 New Franken, WI

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

With a network of nearly 200 branches, Loomis armored transportation, cash management centers, and cash inventory vaults keep cash flowing throughout financial institutions and retail businesses ...

3. Delivery Driver - Now Hiring

🏛️ Pizza Hut

📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Description Looking for a way to make some extra cash? Only have limited hours available to work? We have the job for you! We offer candidates: • The ability to set your own schedule • ...

4. General Cleaner Part Time - Algoma $12/hr! (Operations)

🏛️ Cleanpower

📍 Algoma, WI

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

General Cleaner Part Time - Algoma $12/hr! (Operations) Algoma, WI, United States of America Back Apply Now Back Apply Now Overview Clean Power, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services ...

ABOUT

With Sturgeon Bay Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

