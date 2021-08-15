Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Sturgeon Bay
(Sturgeon Bay, WI) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Sturgeon Bay are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.
1. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)
🏛️ Asset Life Insurance
📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI
💰 $1,500 weekly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...
2. Cash Management Service Teller- Part Time (No Weekends)
🏛️ Loomis Armored US, LLC
📍 New Franken, WI
💰 $13 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
With a network of nearly 200 branches, Loomis armored transportation, cash management centers, and cash inventory vaults keep cash flowing throughout financial institutions and retail businesses ...
3. Delivery Driver - Now Hiring
🏛️ Pizza Hut
📍 Sturgeon Bay, WI
💰 $20 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Description Looking for a way to make some extra cash? Only have limited hours available to work? We have the job for you! We offer candidates: • The ability to set your own schedule • ...
4. General Cleaner Part Time - Algoma $12/hr! (Operations)
🏛️ Cleanpower
📍 Algoma, WI
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
General Cleaner Part Time - Algoma $12/hr! (Operations) Algoma, WI, United States of America Back Apply Now Back Apply Now Overview Clean Power, a Marsden Holding Company, is a facility services ...
