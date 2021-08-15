Ready for a change? These Mitchell jobs are accepting applications

(MITCHELL, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mitchell companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mitchell:

1. Sales Director

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Arndt Agency is currently hiring for a full-time B2B Sales Director to take on a leadership role in the Bismarck/Mandan area. This sales director position offers rapid income growth, monthly ...

2. Manager - Mitchell

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

3. Carpenter (Skilled)

🏛️ G A Johnson Construction Inc

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Carpenter (Skilled) 5+ years commercial and/or residential construction experience REQUIRED GA Johnson Construction is looking for motivated individuals who enjoy construction and ...

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Eight West

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***Sign-on Bonus*** We are looking for a professional Housekeeper able of attending to our facilities with integrity and attention to detail. The goal is to create a clean and orderly environment for ...

5. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Dr. Timothy M. Drake, DDS, MAGD - Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional Dental Hygienist - FULL Time - in Mitchell, SD *Up to $45/Hour DOE and Hiring Bonus for Full-time Position* Want to work with an exciting team of dental experts? Our dental office is ...

6. Production Technician

🏛️ JADE Technologies, Inc.

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We prides ourselves on quality products from quality people. If you want to work in a team-building environment, then this is the place for you. We are seeking craftsmen and craftswomen from diverse ...

7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

8. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA Washington National Insurance

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Minded Sales Rapidly growing company, representing a national insurance sales organization is looking for a particular type person. One who is dedicated, energentic, will work hard and service ...

9. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

10. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...