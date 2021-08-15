Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mitchell, SD

Ready for a change? These Mitchell jobs are accepting applications

Posted by 
Mitchell Today
Mitchell Today
 7 days ago

(MITCHELL, SD) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Mitchell companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Mitchell:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jBUrP_0bSOG5jq00

1. Sales Director

🏛️ The Arndt Agency

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Arndt Agency is currently hiring for a full-time B2B Sales Director to take on a leadership role in the Bismarck/Mandan area. This sales director position offers rapid income growth, monthly ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Manager - Mitchell

🏛️ Arbys

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Arby's believes in the importance of flexibility for employers and employees alike, and we believe that our employees are our greatest asset. We are committed to providing our employees with a stable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Carpenter (Skilled)

🏛️ G A Johnson Construction Inc

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Construction Carpenter (Skilled) 5+ years commercial and/or residential construction experience REQUIRED GA Johnson Construction is looking for motivated individuals who enjoy construction and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Housekeeper

🏛️ Eight West

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***Sign-on Bonus*** We are looking for a professional Housekeeper able of attending to our facilities with integrity and attention to detail. The goal is to create a clean and orderly environment for ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dental Hygienist RDH

🏛️ Dr. Timothy M. Drake, DDS, MAGD - Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $45 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Professional Dental Hygienist - FULL Time - in Mitchell, SD *Up to $45/Hour DOE and Hiring Bonus for Full-time Position* Want to work with an exciting team of dental experts? Our dental office is ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Production Technician

🏛️ JADE Technologies, Inc.

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We prides ourselves on quality products from quality people. If you want to work in a team-building environment, then this is the place for you. We are seeking craftsmen and craftswomen from diverse ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash - Start Delivering Today

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Territory Sales Manager

🏛️ PMA USA Washington National Insurance

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sports Minded Sales Rapidly growing company, representing a national insurance sales organization is looking for a particular type person. One who is dedicated, energentic, will work hard and service ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Insurance and Financial Sales - LIFE INSURANCE LICENSED REQ'D

🏛️ National Agents Alliance

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

***CURRENT LIFE INSURANCE LICENSE REQUIRED TO BE CONSIDERED*** Are you an individual with a strong desire to succeed in the business world and help families at the same time? We have a wide range of ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Outside Sales Representative - W2/Commission Sales/Bonuses

🏛️ NFIB

📍 Mitchell, SD

💰 $800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Outside Sales Representative NFIB was chosen as a Glassdoor Top 50 Best Places to Work in 2021. We are theleading advocate for small business, with offices in Washington, D.C., and all 50 state ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Mitchell Today

Mitchell Today

Mitchell, SD
29
Followers
176
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

With Mitchell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mitchell, SD
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Sd#The Arndt Agency#Arby#Ga Johnson Construction#Dashers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy