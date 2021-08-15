Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Goodland, KS

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Goodland

Posted by 
Goodland News Alert
Goodland News Alert
 7 days ago

(GOODLAND, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Goodland.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Goodland:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOG3yO00

1. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Financial Aid Counselor

🏛️ Colby Community College

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Colby Community College is located in northwest Kansas, approximately 50 miles from the Nebraska and Colorado borders. From a humble beginning of 99 students in 1964, CCC now ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CO - ER/Med Surg R.N. - NIGHTS - Critical Access Facility - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ED/Med Surg R.N Needed SHIFT: NIGHTS This is a Critical Access Hospital - this person MUST be able to work in multiple areas - Provides direct and indirect patient care in Medical-Surgical and ER ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Restaurant Team Member Crew 8472

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Burlington, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Burlington, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Colby, KS. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Goodland News Alert

Goodland News Alert

Goodland, KS
11
Followers
221
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Goodland News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Colorado State
City
Goodland, KS
City
Burlington, CO
City
Colby, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Ccc#Medical Surgical#Restaurant Team#Arby#Rb American Group#Health Insurance#Frg Benefit#Vivian#Bluepipes Burlington#Stability Healthcare#Bluepipes Colby#Med Travelers#Cdl#Dedicated Cdl A Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy