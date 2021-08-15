Hiring Now: These roles are open in Goodland

(GOODLAND, KS) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Goodland.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Goodland:

1. Lease-to-Own: No Money Down, No Credit Check, Walkaway Lease

🏛️ US Xpress

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Lease Purchases & Owner Operator & TeamsBenefits * TEAMS EARN UP TO $300,000+ PER YEAR! * No Credit Check, No Money Down, Walkaway Lease * 2017-2020 Freightliner Cascadias ...

2. Outside Sales Representative

🏛️ Holthaus Agency

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a growth minded Outside Sales Rep to help our organization continue record growth. You will have the opportunity to make a significant and direct impact with our clients while ...

3. Financial Aid Counselor

🏛️ Colby Community College

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Colby Community College is located in northwest Kansas, approximately 50 miles from the Nebraska and Colorado borders. From a humble beginning of 99 students in 1964, CCC now ...

4. CO - ER/Med Surg R.N. - NIGHTS - Critical Access Facility - $73.24 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $73 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ED/Med Surg R.N Needed SHIFT: NIGHTS This is a Critical Access Hospital - this person MUST be able to work in multiple areas - Provides direct and indirect patient care in Medical-Surgical and ER ...

5. Restaurant Team Member Crew 8472

🏛️ Arby's - RB American Group (AO)

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $9 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* DAILY PAY * Meal Discounts * Apply today - start work TOMORROW * Health Insurance available for FT and PT employees! * Flexible Scheduling * Flynn Family Fund - Taking Care of our Own! * FRG Benefit ...

6. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $2,929 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,929 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADEX Healthcare Staffing LLC is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Burlington, Colorado. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency ...

7. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $2529 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Burlington, CO

💰 $2,529 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Stability Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Burlington, CO. Shift: 3x12 hr nights Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

8. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1750 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Colby, KS

💰 $1,750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Colby, KS. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1750 / Week Occupational ...

9. CDL-A Truck Driver - Reefer

🏛️ Decker Truck Line, Inc.

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Reefer Drivers We have been hitting the road for 90 years and we aren't stopping any time soon. Our drive is what keeps us going and our dedicated team is what keeps us strong. Here's to 90 more ...

10. Class A CDL Truck Driver - Dedicated Run - Weekly Hometime

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Goodland, KS

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hogan is Now Hiring CDL A Truck Drivers for Dedicated Regional Runs! Hogan offers our Dedicated CDL-A Truck Drivers: * $10,000 Sign on Bonus for experienced drivers * NEW PAY INCREASE : $0.50-$0.57 ...