Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in Livingston

(LIVINGSTON, WI) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Livingston.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Livingston:

1. Physician / Emergency Medicine / Wisconsin / Locum tenens / $120/Hour ER Physician Needed in Bosc...

🏛️ Locum Life..

📍 Boscobel, WI

💰 $120 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details: * Pay Rate: $120/hr * Qualifications: MD/DO EM, FM, IM * Board Certified * WI License * ACLS, PALS, ATLS, NRP * WI DEA * Facility: A General Medical and Surgical Hospital * Schedule

2. Travel Nurse RN - OR - Operating Room - $3,091 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $3,091 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN OR - Operating Room for a travel nursing job in Dubuque, Iowa. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: OR - Operating Room * Discipline: RN * Start ...

3. Owner Operator CDL-A Truck Driving Job in Dubuque, IA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $2,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Owner Operator CDL-A Truck Driving Job - Dubuque, Iowa CDL-A Truck Driver - Owner Operators (UTFL-Iowa) E-Transport Carriers now has incredible Owner Operator positions available! If ...

4. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Platteville, WI

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

5. Field Service Technician - Fabrication and Capital Equipment - Direct Hire - Entry to Experienced

🏛️ RemX

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $28 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description ** Remote from home position; live anywhere in the general area! Excellent company to learn and grow in the capital equipment industry ** * $26 - $28/hr (Pay is based on experience level

6. Supply Management Specialist

🏛️ Cerebral Staffing, LLC

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Join Cerebral Staffing, LLC on site at our client John Deere in Dubuque, IA as a Supply Management Specialist! The Supply Management Specialist is responsible for purchasing of service parts ...

7. Signalman/Assistant Signalman - Mason City 1

🏛️ Iowa State Job Bank

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Req ID: 85346 Department: Engineering Job Type: Full-Time Location: Dubuque , Iowa Country: United States % of Travel: 80-90% # of Positions: 1 Compensation Rate: DOE $21.26 - $25.02 per hour Job ...

8. Head of Maintenance

🏛️ Palisade Property Management

📍 Platteville, WI

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Responsible for performing routine building maintenance tasks. Performance of building maintenance tasks in one or more fields (e.g. carpentry; electrical; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning ...

9. Program Supervisor

🏛️ HILLCREST FAMILY SERVICES

📍 Dubuque, IA

💰 $42,900 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location IHH - Dubuque, IA Position Type Full Time Salary Range $35,580.00 - $42,900.00 Salary/year About the Organization Hillcrest Family Services is a non-profit organization that ...

10. Caregiver | Direct Support Professional

🏛️ Community Living Connections,Inc.

📍 Platteville, WI

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Make a difference in your Platteville community as a Supported Living Staff - it's more than a caregiver! Responsibilities include community outings, helping others strive for goals, assisting with ...