Logan County represented at Illinois State Fair

Environment|Posted byNBC News
Flights canceled, thousands without power as Tropical Storm Henri makes landfall
Tropical Storm Henri made landfall at 12:15 p.m. Sunday near Westerly, Rhode Island, the National Hurricane Center said, as thousands of customers already without power braced for the full effect of the storm. Winds of 60 mph were reported at the time of landfall, the NHC said. Tropical storm warnings...
World|Posted byThe Associated Press
Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Tennessee State|Posted byABC News
At least 21 dead, 20 missing in 'unbelievable' Tennessee flooding
Middle Tennessee was hit with record rain early Saturday.
Aerospace & Defense|Posted byThe Hill
Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation
The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Nashville, TN|Posted byThe Associated Press
Don Everly of early rock ‘n’ roll Everly Brothers dies at 84
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Don Everly, one-half of the pioneering Everly Brothers whose harmonizing country rock hits impacted a generation of rock ‘n’ roll music, has died. He was 84. Everly died at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, according to his attorney and family spokesperson Linda Edell Howard....
Chicago, IL|Posted byThe Associated Press
Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19
CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
Military|Posted byThe Hill
Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion
President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Environment|NBC News
Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England
Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
Nashville, TN|Posted byThe Associated Press
Radio host who regretted vaccine skepticism dies of COVID
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A conservative talk radio host from Tennessee who had been a vaccine skeptic until he was hospitalized from COVID-19 has died. He was 61. Nashville radio station SuperTalk 99.7 WTN confirmed Phil Valentine’s death in a tweet Saturday. Valentine had been a skeptic of coronavirus vaccines....
World|NBC News
Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane
MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...
