These Monroe companies are looking for workers to start immediately
(Monroe, LA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Monroe companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.
1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr
🏛️ Healthcare Jobs
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $37 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician
2. Open Position
🏛️ Central Oil and Supply
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We have immediate openings for several positions in the range of $14 - $16 / hour. Benefits Include: * Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and 401K * PTO * Full Time and Part Time Availability
3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $130,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...
4. Sales Representative
🏛️ AppStar Financial
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $80,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...
5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!
🏛️ Assurance
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $61,100 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...
6. Manufacturing | Hiring Immediately
🏛️ Ascend Staffing
📍 Farmerville, LA
💰 $12 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Are you looking for a company that is hiring immediately? We're now hiring immediately for our Manufacturing job in Farmerville, LA 71241. What We Offer
7. Desktop Support Technician
🏛️ A3 Staffing Solutions
📍 Monroe, LA
💰 $18 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Desktop Support Technician Apply TODAY and interview and Start ASAP * 8-5 Monday-Friday, no on call * Support of Windows OS/Microsoft Office Suite in an enterprise environment with direct ...
