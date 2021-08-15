These Monroe companies are looking for workers to start immediately

(Monroe, LA) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Monroe companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. Open Position

🏛️ Central Oil and Supply

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for several positions in the range of $14 - $16 / hour. Benefits Include: * Medical, Dental, Vision, Life Insurance and 401K * PTO * Full Time and Part Time Availability

3. CDL-A Flatbed Truck Driver Earn up to $130K a Year!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $130,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDL-A Flatbed Drivers! Earn up to $130,000/yr or more! CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 877-890-9882 Western Express has immediate openings for company drivers and driver trainers in ...

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ AppStar Financial

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

To meet the demand of our clients as well as the growth in the small-to-medium-size business market, AppStar Financial has immediate openings for sales professionals. We are willing to compensate you ...

5. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

6. Manufacturing | Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Ascend Staffing

📍 Farmerville, LA

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Apply today, work tomorrow, get paid weekly! Are you looking for a company that is hiring immediately? We're now hiring immediately for our Manufacturing job in Farmerville, LA 71241. What We Offer

7. Desktop Support Technician

🏛️ A3 Staffing Solutions

📍 Monroe, LA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Desktop Support Technician Apply TODAY and interview and Start ASAP * 8-5 Monday-Friday, no on call * Support of Windows OS/Microsoft Office Suite in an enterprise environment with direct ...