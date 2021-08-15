Viral Sensation Makayla Culpepper Is Shadow Banned From TikTok — Here's Why
One of the most recent TikTok trends called "Alabama Rush" TikTok features a look inside sorority rush week at the University of Alabama and elsewhere. Early into the trend, a TikTok user named Makayla Culpepper started a trend showcasing what outfits she would be wearing to each sorority rush event. After going viral with others re-creating her videos, Makayla is a certified internet star.www.distractify.com
Comments / 0