Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Behind Viral Videos

Viral Sensation Makayla Culpepper Is Shadow Banned From TikTok — Here's Why

Posted by 
Distractify
Distractify
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

One of the most recent TikTok trends called "Alabama Rush" TikTok features a look inside sorority rush week at the University of Alabama and elsewhere. Early into the trend, a TikTok user named Makayla Culpepper started a trend showcasing what outfits she would be wearing to each sorority rush event. After going viral with others re-creating her videos, Makayla is a certified internet star.

www.distractify.com

Comments / 0

Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
78K+
Followers
13K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alabama Rush Tiktok#The University Of Alabama#Tiktok Article#Southern
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
Related
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
101.9 KING FM

Hilarious TikTok Video of Bison in Yellowstone is Going Viral for the Weirdest Reason

When it comes to TikTok videos, I have a really weird relationship with them. I either love them or hate them. There is no real in between. This particular one had me rolling on the floor. It is a very short clip of people in Yellowstone National Park, right before it cuts to what appears to be a dead bison. Spoiler alert: the gigantic animal wasn't dead. It was just sleeping, but that's part of what makes it so funny. In this case, the commentary makes the video.
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

My Trend Videos Are Viral on TikTok—Here Are 5 Trends I Think Will Last

Here at Who What Wear, we're no strangers to reporting on trends. We're always taking a look at the runways of each season, what's in demand from a buying or production level, looking at what's translating to consumers, and putting it all together into seasonal trend reports that you can look to for inspiration. Mandy Lee, also known as @oldloserinbrooklyn, has taken her expertise as a trend forecaster to the masses on TikTok. While many users on TikTok can be quick to "cancel" certain trends and judge others for wearing them, Lee prioritizes personal style in her trend reporting. She educates her audience on what's new in the fashion scene along with a background on its popularity but will accompany those videos with how to style trends to your taste and remind her followers that it doesn't have to work for them, and that building style takes time.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Distractify

Here's Why The University of Alabama's Sorority Rush Is Going Viral On TikTok

As it's traditionally perceived, the sorority rush process, or the process by which a sorority selects its new members, is not something that's of enormous interest to people outside of that process. Thanks to social media, and TikTok, in particular, that's all changing. The sorority rush process at the University of Alabama has drawn a massive following on the platform, with TikTok videos featuring the hashtag #AlabamaRush being viewed almost 20 million times.
Behind Viral VideosRefinery29

From #BamaRush To #MadeMeBuyIt: What Does A Fashion Brand Need To Go Viral On TikTok?

In the ‘00s, it was the celebrities with brand deals that could boost a fashion label’s sales. In 2010s, came the influencers, with highly-curated Instagram feeds that could skyrocket an emerging name to cult fame with a single #ad post. Now, it’s TikTok that has the ability to make a label go viral in an instant. But, thanks to its algorithm that prioritizes discovery rather than clout, anyone — following or not — can help clear a brand's inventory.
Behind Viral VideosHOT 97

Famous TikTok Star Dies In Tragic ‘Freak Accident’

TikTok star, Timbo The Redneck, has tragically passed away. Timbo whose real name is Timothy Hall, lost his life during an accident om Wednesday (August 4). According to reports, Hall was in his pick-up truck doing donuts when he was thrown from the vehicle. His friend Tony, shared the news via YouTube. He says, “he passed away. He was doing donuts with his girlfriend and the truck just flipped over and he flew out the driver’s side window and the truck landed on top of him.”
Behind Viral Videosbrproud.com

WATCH: Mom goes viral after Ugly Baby Tik Tok Challenge

Every mom thinks they have the cutest newborn. One Arkansas mom jokingly admits her baby may be the exact opposite and she is capturing the attention of people all over the world. The mom of stepson Cole and daughter Harper, Lucy Baehr struggled with miscarriages over the years and had...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
The Independent

Cinema worker goes viral after ‘exposing’ popcorn ‘scam’ in TikTok video

An apparent cinema employee has gone viral on TikTok after revealing a major secret about the sizes of popcorn you can buy at the movie theatre.TikToker @thatcoolguy.25597 revealed that people who have purchased the medium sized popcorn may have been scammed as the small and medium actually contain the same amount of popcorn.In the viral clip, which has been viewed 6.3 million times, the TikTok user pretends to be a customer ordering the cinema snack.Then, the concessions worker shows the customer the sizes – a large bucket, a regular bucket (medium) and a junior bag (small). ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy