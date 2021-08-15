Cancel
Presho, SD

Ready for a change? These Presho jobs are accepting applications

Presho Daily
Presho Daily
 7 days ago

(PRESHO, SD) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Presho.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Presho:


1. RN - ER/MedSurg - Chamberlain

🏛️ Healthcare Support

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $3,732 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel ER RN - $3,732 Gross Weekly HealthCare Support is actively seeking a Travel ER RN for a leading not-for-profit hospital! This is an amazing opportunity just in beautiful Chamberlain, SD Take ...

2. CNA - LTC $$ Crisis Pay$$ - Travel

🏛️ Protouch Staffing

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Contract: 13 weeks Pay: $1550/ week Location: Chamberlain, SD, 57325 Shift: Variable Point Click Care experience Requirements: CNA license in SD. Min. 2 years recent exp. in LTC BLS Company ...

3. Dedicated CDL-A Truck Driver - Average $1,200 to $1,775/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - Dedicated East

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers for our Elite Dedicated Fleet Drivers Average Between $62k and $92k Per Year * Average $1,200 - $1,775 EACH WEEK plus full benefits * Top 10% of fleet and ...

4. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,350/Week + $4,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Hirschbach - Company Drivers Dedicated

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $1,550 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Dedicated CDL A Company Drivers & Lease Average $74,000+ In Your First Year Interested in a Position with Hirschbach Motor Lines? Apply Now! Pay & Benefits: * Weekly Home time * $1,350 ...

5. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Chamberlain, SD

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

