Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pompano Beach, FL

Hiring now! Jobs in Pompano Beach with an immediate start

Posted by 
Pompano Beach Daily
Pompano Beach Daily
 7 days ago

(Pompano Beach, FL) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Pompano Beach companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOFhxs00

1. Local Owner Operators $200K/Year - Home Daily

🏛️ Top Point Inc.

📍 Fort Lauderdale, FL

💰 $200,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Drivers & Owner Operators NEEDED for IMMEDIATE LOCAL WORK $500 Sign-on Bonus! Job description: Haul 20'/40' containers of recycled cardboard & scrap steel 100-mile radius to the Port of Miami ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Work From Home Customer Service - Healthcare

🏛️ HGS

📍 Miami, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Sales Agent

🏛️ Combined Insurance

📍 Fort Lauderdale, FL

💰 $500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your Career, Your Choice - Sales Agent Combined Insurance, a leader in the supplemental industry for nearly 100 years, has an immediate opportunity for a sales agent to join our growing team. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Class A Local Reefer Food Delivery Driver

🏛️ ProDrivers

📍 Boca Raton, FL

💰 $36 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Immediate Job Opening. Monday to Thursday Class A Local Reefer Driver. Good Pay. Good Routes. Good Night's Sleep - at Home! ProDrivers has an IMMEDIATE need for a truck driver to make local ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach Daily

Pompano Beach, FL
247
Followers
427
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

With Pompano Beach Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
City
Miami, FL
City
Pompano Beach, FL
City
Boca Raton, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Full Time Job#Food Delivery#Prodrivers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy