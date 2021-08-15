Need to land a job? Here are some open positions in San Luis

(SAN LUIS, CO) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in San Luis.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in San Luis:

1. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

2. Stock Clerk- Materials Management

🏛️ San Luis Valley Health

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you detail-orientated, have great communication skills and want to work in a healthcare environment? If you have previous experience with computerized inventory control and materials handling, we ...

3. Outpatient Clinician

🏛️ San Luis Valley Behavioral Health Group

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $47,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position Overview - Outpatient Clinician Provides individual, family, couple or group therapy as indicated. Essential Job Functions - Outpatient Clinician * Provide direct client services to MH ...

4. Product Manager

🏛️ Pie Insurance

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $125,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Pie Insurance is an insurtech company tackling meaningful problems. At Pie, we work with small businesses using technology and innovation to improve how they access insurance. Like our small business ...

5. Travel Nurse - RN - ER - Emergency Room - $2178.72 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,178 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Emergency Room Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Alamosa, CO. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2178.72 ...

6. Staffing Coordinator (Licensed Practical Nurse/LPN)

🏛️ Evergreen Nursing Home

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hourly Range: $20.00 - $25.00 DOE Position Summary The LPN Staffing Coordinator is responsible for daily, weekly, and monthly work schedules for the nursing staff in accordance with all applicable ...

7. Registered Nurse - ER, OB, ICU, Med/Surg, Surgery and CCH

🏛️ San Luis Valley Regional Medical Center

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $34 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

San Luis Valley Health is seeking Registered Nurses to join our team in various areas! The RN will provide nursing care to all patients in the respective unit, demonstrating the ability to traige ...

8. Licensed Practical Nurse

🏛️ SAN LUIS VALLEY BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $4,333 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: Position Overview Under the direct supervision of the Nursing Supervisor, contributes to the assessment and management of the mental health wellbeing of the clients through collecting ...

9. Travel Nurse - L/D RN - Alamosa, CO

🏛️ General Healthcare Resources - Travel Nursing

📍 Alamosa, CO

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Travel L&D (RN) Continue to help give the gift of life while taking home over $2K weekly in Alamosa, CO Job Details * 12 hour Nights or Days * 13 week contract * OT after 36 hours! * Offered Vision ...

10. Program Manager, Recruiting

🏛️ Gusto

📍 San Luis, CO

💰 $151,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

About Gusto Gusto is a modern, online people platform that helps small businesses take care of their teams. On top of full-service payroll, Gusto offers health insurance, 401(k)s, expert HR, and team ...