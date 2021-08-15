Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Midville, GA

Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Midville

Posted by 
Midville Dispatch
Midville Dispatch
 7 days ago

(MIDVILLE, GA) Companies in Midville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Midville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Po9NQ_0bSOFWCl00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Perkins, GA

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Plumbing Technician w/Sign on Bonus + Benefits

🏛️ Rowell Heating & Air

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Rowell Heating & Air has been in business for over 50 years, is family owned and operated and dedicated to providing our customers with the best products and service possible. We are expanding ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

🏛️ Kottke Trucking, Inc.

📍 Perkins, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Midville, GA

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Midville, GA

💰 $1,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.55 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Hometime: 2 Days Every Two Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL A - Dedicated Truck Driver

🏛️ Koch Trucking

📍 Swainsboro, GA

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck drivers to join our dedicated division. Our dedicated routes provide consistent, steady miles and familiarity with the roads you drive on and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Class-A CDL Regional Tanker Driver

🏛️ J&M Tank Lines

📍 Garfield, GA

💰 $1,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Weekly Guaranteed Pay in Dalton, GA! SUPPORT AS STRONG AS A TANK! At J&M, we take pride in supporting a thriving community atmosphere for our drivers, online, on the road, and at home. No matter ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,200-$1,600/Week + No-Touch

🏛️ Brown Trucking - Southeast Regional

📍 Perkins, GA

💰 $4,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Southeast Regional Truck Drivers! Excellent Weekly Home Time - Top Earners Make $1,500+/Week - No-Touch Freight Join the Brown Trucking Family, Your Hometown Carrier! Apply Now! CDL ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL A OTR Tanker Truck Driver

🏛️ TransWood

📍 Waynesboro, GA

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A OTR truck drivers enjoy consistent freight, top pay & predictable home time options! CDL-A OTR Tanker Company Truck Driver Jobs Offer: * 10-12 Days out * Average Weekly Pay $1,500

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

🏛️ Koch Trucking - Dedicated

📍 Summertown, GA

💰 $85,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Midville Dispatch

Midville Dispatch

Midville, GA
29
Followers
185
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Midville Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Midville, GA
City
Swainsboro, GA
City
Waynesboro, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Full Time Job#Ga#Drivers Earn#Rowell Heating Air#J M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy