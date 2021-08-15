Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Midville

(MIDVILLE, GA) Companies in Midville are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Midville:

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

Perkins, GA

$2,219 weekly

Full-Time



C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

2. Plumbing Technician w/Sign on Bonus + Benefits

Rowell Heating & Air

Waynesboro, GA

$30 hourly

Full-Time



Rowell Heating & Air has been in business for over 50 years, is family owned and operated and dedicated to providing our customers with the best products and service possible. We are expanding ...

3. CDL Solo and Team Truck Drivers - Top Pay + Excellent Benefits

Kottke Trucking, Inc.

Perkins, GA

$70,000 yearly

Full-Time



Now Hiring Solo and Team CDL A Truck Drivers! Solos Average $70,000 Yearly - Earn Up To 56 CPM - Great Benefits As we grow, we are in search of more drivers to join our family. Apply Today! Position ...

4. Dedicated Truck Drivers, $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

C.R. England

Midville, GA

$1,450 weekly

Full-Time



PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY $65,000,-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.54 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED 34 Hour Reset Weekly DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A Drivers for a Dedicated ...

5. CDL-A Truck Drivers - $10,000 Sign-On Bonus!

C.R. England

Midville, GA

$1,450 weekly

Full-Time



PAY $1,250-$1,450 WEEKLY PAY $65,000-$75,400 AnnuallyTop CPM: 0.55 Effective Pay / Mile: $0.502 CDL A DRIVERS NEEDED Hometime: 2 Days Every Two Weeks Out DEDICATED ACCOUNT Now Hiring CDL Class A ...

6. CDL A - Dedicated Truck Driver

Koch Trucking

Swainsboro, GA

$70,000 yearly

Full-Time



Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck drivers to join our dedicated division. Our dedicated routes provide consistent, steady miles and familiarity with the roads you drive on and ...

7. Class-A CDL Regional Tanker Driver

J&M Tank Lines

Garfield, GA

$1,700 weekly

Full-Time



Weekly Guaranteed Pay in Dalton, GA! SUPPORT AS STRONG AS A TANK! At J&M, we take pride in supporting a thriving community atmosphere for our drivers, online, on the road, and at home. No matter ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Earn $1,200-$1,600/Week + No-Touch

Brown Trucking - Southeast Regional

Perkins, GA

$4,000 weekly

Full-Time



Now Hiring CDL-A Southeast Regional Truck Drivers! Excellent Weekly Home Time - Top Earners Make $1,500+/Week - No-Touch Freight Join the Brown Trucking Family, Your Hometown Carrier! Apply Now! CDL ...

9. CDL A OTR Tanker Truck Driver

TransWood

Waynesboro, GA

$1,500 weekly

Full-Time



Class A OTR truck drivers enjoy consistent freight, top pay & predictable home time options! CDL-A OTR Tanker Company Truck Driver Jobs Offer: * 10-12 Days out * Average Weekly Pay $1,500

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Weekly - Average $75,000/Year + $2,000 Sign-On

Koch Trucking - Dedicated

Summertown, GA

$85,000 yearly

Full-Time



Now Seeking CDL-A Dedicated Drivers Earn Up To 63 CPM Starting Pay - $2,000 Sign-On - Excellent Benefits Dedicated Openings In Your Area Koch Trucking is looking to hire professional CDL-A truck ...