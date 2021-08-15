Cancel
Ocean View, DE

Hiring Now: These jobs are open in Ocean View

Ocean View News Watch
Ocean View News Watch
 7 days ago

(OCEAN VIEW, DE) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Ocean View.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ocean View:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOFTYa00

1. Independent Insurance Sales Representative- no experience needed

🏛️ FFL TENACIOUS

📍 Ocean City, MD

💰 $400,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

During these uncertain times, help families secure their most valuable assets, their LIFE , while earning the BEST COMPENSATION in the Life Insurance Industry!! * You must have or willing to obtain a ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Mortgage Loan Officer - Quality Purchase Leads Provided - Fastest Emerging Home Lender in US

🏛️ Jobot

📍 Lewes, DE

💰 $240,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

INDUSTRY LEADING COMPANY, HIGH QUALITY PRE-QUALIFIED PURCHASE LEADS PROVIDED EVERY DAY, BASE SALARY+ COMPEITIVE COMMISION, GENEROUS BENEFITS, CUTTING EDGE TECHNOLOGY, This Jobot Job is hosted by

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Travel Registered Nurse | Medical Surgical | Nationwide | Up To $3,899 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Millsboro, DE

💰 $3,899 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel Medical-Surgical Assignments Pay Up To $3,899 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Millville, DE

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Senior Application Developer

🏛️ Arrow Electronics

📍 Salisbury, MD

💰 $137,500 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Position: Senior Application Developer Job Description: Arrow Electronics Inc., a world-wide leader in the distribution of electronic components, computer products and enterprise software, is looking ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Front of House Director

🏛️ Chick-fil-A Rehoboth Beach

📍 Rehoboth Beach, DE

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Time | $20 / hr FOH Director Role We are seeking an experienced leader to work alongside the Owner/Operator in managing all aspects of FOH operations. Leadership experience is required or this ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. HR ASSISTANT

🏛️ Cape Resorts Group

📍 Cape May, NJ

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Department: Human Resources Position: Human Resource Assistant Reports To: Director of Human Resources Position Overview: The primary responsibility of this position is to support the Human Resource ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Retail Sales Associate

🏛️ Salty Paws

📍 Rehoboth Beach, DE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Retail Sales Associate to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Seasonal Housekeeper - Sea Colony $15.00/hour

🏛️ Vacasa, LLC

📍 Bethany Beach, DE

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Why Vacasa We started with just one home and an idea: to bring homeowners and renters together with smart technology and caring local teams. Today, we're the largest full-service vacation rental ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Travel Registered Nurse | Step Down Unit | Nationwide | Up To $3,623 Per Week

🏛️ TotalMed

📍 Millsboro, DE

💰 $3,623 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Premium Travel SDU Assignments Pay Up To $3,623 Weekly! Location: Multiple Exclusive US Assignments TotalMed is seeking experienced Registered Nurses (RN) specializing in Step Down Units (SDU). These ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

