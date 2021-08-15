Start immediately with these jobs in Glendale

(Glendale, OR) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Glendale-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.



1. Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative

🏛️ Russell Tobin

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin & Associates is currently seeking a Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative for our client, a rapidly growing and innovative company. Apply today for immediate consideration

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rogue River, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

4. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Myrtle Creek, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

5. Journeyman Lineman - Grants Pass, Oregon (Local 659) - 104361

🏛️ PacifiCorp

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Opening Immediate opening for Journeyman Lineman with an hourly wage rate of $50.16 In addition to a competitive hourly wage, this position offers enhanced extension of workday premiums ...

6. Automotive Service Technician / 19-07774

🏛️ Mock's Ford Quick Lane

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...