Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glendale, OR

Start immediately with these jobs in Glendale

Posted by 
Glendale Digest
Glendale Digest
 7 days ago

(Glendale, OR) The only thing more exciting than a new job is one you can start right away. These Glendale-area companies are looking for people who can start right away.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mi0BV_0bSOFOOB00

1. Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative

🏛️ Russell Tobin

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Russell Tobin & Associates is currently seeking a Remote Wine Concierge - Sales Representative for our client, a rapidly growing and innovative company. Apply today for immediate consideration

Click Here to Apply Now

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Rogue River, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Specialist

🏛️ California Home Pros

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Hello, we are looking to fill positions immediately. We train our employees so no industry experience is needed. If you have experience, even better! We pay every week and we provide benefits. The ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL-A Dedicated Team Truck Driver

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Myrtle Creek, OR

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Journeyman Lineman - Grants Pass, Oregon (Local 659) - 104361

🏛️ PacifiCorp

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $50 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Opening Immediate opening for Journeyman Lineman with an hourly wage rate of $50.16 In addition to a competitive hourly wage, this position offers enhanced extension of workday premiums ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Automotive Service Technician / 19-07774

🏛️ Mock's Ford Quick Lane

📍 Grants Pass, OR

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

SUMMARY : Service Technicians, SUMMARY Quick Lane Tire & Auto Center has immediate openings for service technicians. Quick Lane offers an excellent work environment in a state-of-the-art facility. We ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Glendale Digest

Glendale Digest

Glendale, OR
22
Followers
191
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Glendale Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Myrtle Creek, OR
City
Glendale, OR
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#In Glendale#U S Xpress#Pacificorp#Journeyman Lineman#Summary#Lane Tire Auto Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
EnvironmentNBC News

Henri, upgraded to a hurricane, inches closer to Long Island, New England

Henri was upgraded Saturday morning to a hurricane and is headed toward Long Island and southern New England, weather forecasters said. The storm is currently about 465 miles south of Montauk Point, Long Island. Henri's maximum sustained winds are near 75 mph with higher gusts, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. Saturday update.
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy