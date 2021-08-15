Hiring now! Jobs in Muskogee with an immediate start

(Muskogee, OK) Whether it's paying a bill or meeting an upcoming financial goal, sometimes you just need to get a job! These Muskogee companies are hiring now, looking for workers to start immediately.



1. Radiologic Technician Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Radiologic Technician

2. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Coweta, OK

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

3. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

4. Pediatric Medical Assistant in MUSKOGEE!

🏛️ Swift Staffing Solutions, LLC

📍 Muskogee, OK

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Seeking a highly skilled Medical Assistant in the Muskogee, OK area for IMMEDIATE HIRE! At least 1 year pediatric experience is a MUST! If you possess any/all of the following qualifications please ...

5. Outpatient Family Med with Sign-on, Incentives and Loan Repay

🏛️ ARCH Placement Services

📍 Hulbert, OK

💰 $180,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Hulbert, Oklahoma. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com Seeking a Family Practice Physician for an immediate opening in Northeast Oklahoma