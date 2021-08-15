Cancel
Altus, OK

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Altus

Altus News Beat
Altus News Beat
 7 days ago

(ALTUS, OK) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Altus.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Altus:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bPkJd_0bSOF6aM00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Branch Associate

🏛️ Locke Supply Co

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Locke Supply Company of Oklahoma City, OK is seeking an outgoing and energetic Branch Associate to provide excellent customer service at our branch locations, offer advice and recommendations based ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Sales Representative

🏛️ John Willeford-District Office

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $30,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking energetic and driven individuals with a winning spirit to join our fast paced sales department. As a sales representative you will work with a dynamic team that shares your desire to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Class A CDL Company Driver ($30 per hour) ⛰️

🏛️ Chalk of Texas

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring Class A CDL Truck Drivers for runs in West Texas. Earn $30 an hour driving for the industry's #1 oilfield trucking job plus a $3,000 Sign on Bonus. Runs will be out of our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Social Services Specialist I/II

🏛️ Oklahoma Human Services

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $37,687 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This position is located in Altus, Oklahoma. Travel is Occasional-- Must possess a valid driver's license and must maintain required car insurance. Social Services Specialist I/II Annual Salary

Click Here to Apply Now

7. CDL-A Truck Drivers: Recruiters Standing by 24/7--CALL NOW!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Top-Paying CDL A Job Opportunities: DEDICATED ROUTES Sign-On Bonuses up to $12,000! Home weekly or Even Daily available in select areas. NEW, VIRTUALLY UNBEATABLE TEAM RATE! New 6 CPM increase means ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Lanes Available - Earn Up to $100,000/Year

🏛️ C.R. England

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ per Year * Multiple lane/route types to choose from * Dedicated * Regional * National * Intermodal * Mexico * Become a mentor to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $100,000/Year + $3k Sign-On

🏛️ Chalk Mountain - Local

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is Hiring Experienced, Local, Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas What's different about driving for Chalk Mountain? * Earn up to $100,000 annually * Get home daily * A company ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. CDL Team Truck Driver (Can Match) - Earn $70,000/Year + Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ U.S. Xpress - Tag Team

📍 Altus, OK

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is Hiring CDL-A Tag Team Drivers Earn $70,000/year with UP TO 18 WEEKS OFF! $1,000 Transition Bonus! Up to $30,000 in Sign-On Bonuses! LIVE THE DREAM. DRIVE TAG TEAM. U.S. Xpress Tag ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Altus News Beat

Altus News Beat

Altus, OK
ABOUT

With Altus News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

