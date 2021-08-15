Cancel
Schenectady, NY

Work remotely in Schenectady — these positions are open now

Schenectady Daily
Schenectady Daily
 7 days ago

(Schenectady, NY) From meetings in your pajamas to having your dog or cat by your side all day, working from home has definite benefits. If you've thought about giving it a try, check out these positions — companies are looking for remote workers to fill them today.

1. Customer Service Rep

🏛️ Aston Carter

📍 Albany, NY

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Attention all customer service professionals! Aston Carter has an immediate need for a remote Customer Service Representative for a national organization with a facility located here in the Capital ...

2. Reviewer/Tasker - Schenectady, NY

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Schenectady - Schenectady, NY Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage ...

3. Reviewer/Tasker - Albany, NY

🏛️ One Federal Solution

📍 Guilderland, NY

💰 $300 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Undisclosed Job Location SNAP Albany - Albany, NY Remote Type N/A Position Type Contractor Education Level Undisclosed Salary Range Undisclosed Travel Percentage Undisclosed Job ...

4. Licensed Life Insurance Agent - Remote & Flexible Schedule, Hiring Immediately!

🏛️ Assurance

📍 Schenectady, NY

💰 $61,100 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assurance, a Prudential company, is urgently hiring LICENSED, INDEPENDENT LIFE INSURANCE AGENTS in your city. If you're ready to level-up your life insurance sales career with the opportunity for ...

