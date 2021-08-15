Cancel
Odessa, TX

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Odessa require no experience

Posted by 
Odessa Voice
 7 days ago

(Odessa, TX) A new job can be more than a paycheck — it can be a new start, and the start of something exciting. These Odessa companies are hiring people without prior experience today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06ZXW4_0bSOEnMr00

1. Entry Level Sales, Online Training From Top Performers, No Exp Req

🏛️ RNA - Virtual Division

📍 Midland, TX

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for the ability to work from home ? If so, we would love to talk to you about our open positions nationwide! As we see an increased demand from the public to protect themselves or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Cement EO Midland 7.27

🏛️ Nexus Staffing Solutions

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $21 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Experienced and Entry level Oil and Gas Class A CDL Cement Operators * Do you have your Class A CDL? * Would you like to work for the world's largest oilfield services company? * Would you like to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Truck Driver Trainees Needed - PAID Class A CDL Training! (Odessa)

🏛️ Stevens Transport

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ALL COSTS COVERED! COMPANY PAID CDL TRAINING! Earn up to $50,000 this year at Steens Transport! BECOME A TRUCK DRIVER FOR STEVENS TRANSPORT! Join the Stevens Transport family as a professional truck ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Entry Level Remote Sales Representative

🏛️ Tristate Financial Network

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are actively hiring the right people who have strong RELATIONSHIP BUILDING and communication backgrounds. All training is company sponsored and ongoing. We will train you on how to be successful ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Apprentice Trainee: Hearing Aid Specialist Odessa, TX 6439

🏛️ Lucid Hearing

📍 Gardendale, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Our Mission: "Helping People Hear Better" About Lucid: Lucid Hearing is a leading innovator in the field of assistive listening and hearing solutions, and it has established itself as a premier ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Safety & Compliance Assistant

🏛️ NOBULL LOGISTICS

📍 Odessa, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

* Filing * Data Entry * Assisting with orientation * General office

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Odessa Voice

Odessa, TX
