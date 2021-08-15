Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Southampton require no experience
(Southampton, NY) These companies are hiring Southampton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!
1. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Southampton, NY
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Associate - DAB8 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50* /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB8 - NewYork - 100 Precision Drive, Shirley, NY Compensation
2. Assembler
🏛️ A.R. Mazzotta Employment Specialists
📍 Westbrook, CT
💰 $16 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Ready to get started in a new career? A.R. Mazzotta is hiring entry-level assemblers to work in the Westbrook area. Excellent opportunity to get started as an essential manufacturing worker! $16 per ...
3. Overnight Unarmed Security Officer
🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP
📍 Yaphank, NY
💰 $22 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Job Details Level Entry Job Location Yaphank, NY - Yaphank, NY Education Level High School Salary Range $19.00 - $19.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job Category Professional Services ...
4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee
🏛️ Safelite
📍 Bridgehampton, NY
💰 $26 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...
5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Old Saybrook, CT
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
