Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Southampton require no experience

(Southampton, NY) These companies are hiring Southampton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!



1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Southampton, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DAB8 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50* /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB8 - NewYork - 100 Precision Drive, Shirley, NY Compensation

2. Assembler

🏛️ A.R. Mazzotta Employment Specialists

📍 Westbrook, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to get started in a new career? A.R. Mazzotta is hiring entry-level assemblers to work in the Westbrook area. Excellent opportunity to get started as an essential manufacturing worker! $16 per ...

3. Overnight Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP

📍 Yaphank, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Yaphank, NY - Yaphank, NY Education Level High School Salary Range $19.00 - $19.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job Category Professional Services ...

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Bridgehampton, NY

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Old Saybrook, CT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year