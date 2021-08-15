Cancel
Southampton, NY

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Southampton require no experience

Southampton News Beat
 7 days ago

(Southampton, NY) These companies are hiring Southampton residents without prior experience. Get your foot in the door with one of these jobs - you never know where it could take you!

1. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Southampton, NY

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Associate - DAB8 New York, NY (Starting Pay $17.50* /hr+) Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DAB8 - NewYork - 100 Precision Drive, Shirley, NY Compensation

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Assembler

🏛️ A.R. Mazzotta Employment Specialists

📍 Westbrook, CT

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ready to get started in a new career? A.R. Mazzotta is hiring entry-level assemblers to work in the Westbrook area. Excellent opportunity to get started as an essential manufacturing worker! $16 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Overnight Unarmed Security Officer

🏛️ STRATEGIC SECURITY CORP

📍 Yaphank, NY

💰 $22 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Level Entry Job Location Yaphank, NY - Yaphank, NY Education Level High School Salary Range $19.00 - $19.00 Hourly Travel Percentage None Job Shift Any Job Category Professional Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Auto Glass Technician Trainee

🏛️ Safelite

📍 Bridgehampton, NY

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

You've probably never thought about working with auto glass for a living -- you're not alone! Our everyday heroes come from all sorts of backgrounds, many of which have little (or no) mechanical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Old Saybrook, CT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

Southampton News Beat

With Southampton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

