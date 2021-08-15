Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs
(Dodd City, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dodd City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.
1. Family/Internal medicine Physician Denison, Texas
🏛️ Brian scott Torchin
📍 Denison, TX
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Family/Internal medicine Physician Denison, Texas full time and part time Job Title: Physician MD/DO $20k Sign-on Bonus for full time seeking highly qualified Physician to join the team! we provide ...
2. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician Job
🏛️ Vohra Physicians
📍 Paris, TX
💰 $300,000 yearly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...
3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Randolph, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...
4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr
🏛️ CareInHomes
📍 Randolph, TX
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...
5. Caregiver
🏛️ Home Instead
📍 Sherman, TX
💰 $14 hourly
💼 Part-Time
Job Description:
Salary $11-$14.50/hour Job Type: Full time or Part time Qualifications * Caregiving: 1 year, professional or personal (Preferred) * Driver's License (Required) * Auto Insurance (Required0 Full Job ...
Comments / 0