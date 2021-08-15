Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dodd City, TX

Setting your own schedule could be a dream come true with these jobs

Posted by 
Dodd City Times
Dodd City Times
 7 days ago

(Dodd City, TX) Ever think it would be nice to set your own schedule? From the advent of the internet to the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, the way we work has changed, and more companies are allowing workers to choose flexible schedules. Check out these Dodd City-area jobs today — all of them offer flexible part-time hours.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WRVQW_0bSOElbP00

1. Family/Internal medicine Physician Denison, Texas

🏛️ Brian scott Torchin

📍 Denison, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Family/Internal medicine Physician Denison, Texas full time and part time Job Title: Physician MD/DO $20k Sign-on Bonus for full time seeking highly qualified Physician to join the team! we provide ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Physician / Surgery - General / Texas / Permanent / Geriatrician Job

🏛️ Vohra Physicians

📍 Paris, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Geriatricians Needed for Full- and Part-Time Careers with Fast Growing Post-Acute Care Practice Get Your Life Back - No Nights, No Call, No Weekends! Join Vohra Wound Physicians , the largest and ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Randolph, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Randolph, TX

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Caregiver

🏛️ Home Instead

📍 Sherman, TX

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Salary $11-$14.50/hour Job Type: Full time or Part time Qualifications * Caregiving: 1 year, professional or personal (Preferred) * Driver's License (Required) * Auto Insurance (Required0 Full Job ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Dodd City Times

Dodd City Times

Dodd City, TX
15
Followers
212
Post
888
Views
ABOUT

With Dodd City Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Dodd City, TX
City
Denison, TX
City
Randolph, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vohra Wound Physicians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy