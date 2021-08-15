Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Astoria

(ASTORIA, OR) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Astoria.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Astoria:

1. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3500.64 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $3,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Advantis Medical is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Astoria, OR. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $3500 ...

2. Travel Physical Therapist - $1,812 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Seaside, OR

💰 $1,812 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Physical Therapist for a travel job in Seaside, Oregon. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Physical Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start Date: ASAP

3. Entry Level- Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Life Insurance

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

4. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

5. Grill, Wheelbarrow, Furniture Assembler

🏛️ NW SERVICE ENTERPRISES INC

📍 Warrenton, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Job Details Job Location Warrenton, OR - Warrenton, OR Position Type Full Time Education Level High School Salary Range $14.00 - $25.00 Hourly Travel Percentage Negligible Job Shift Day Job Category ...

6. Class A CDL Delivery Drivers - $15000 Hiring Bonus!!

🏛️ US Foods

📍 Warrenton, OR

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Become a US Foods Driver!Ready to build a career with a company that's leading the foodservice industry? We help YOU make it! • CDL A Delivery Driver in: Warrenton, OR • Our delivery drivers ...

7. Library Assistant - Ilwaco

🏛️ Timberland Regional Library

📍 Ilwaco, WA

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Timberland Regional Library is an intercounty public library system whose service area spans from the Pacific Coast of Southwest Washington to the Foothills of Mount Rainier, and from the Hood Canal ...

8. Travel Nurse - RN - LD - Labor and Delivery - $3346.2 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Astoria, OR

💰 $3,346 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

MedUS Healthcare is seeking an experienced Labor and Delivery Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Astoria, OR. Shift: 3x12 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay ...

9. Registered Nurse - ER - 13 Week Contract ($2700/wk)

🏛️ Jackson Nurse Professionals

📍 Ilwaco, WA

💰 $2,700 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A challenging but rewarding position is open for a Registered Nurse with experience caring for patients undergoing life-threatening trauma or illnesses for a 13 week contract assignment at a ...

10. Tasting Room Associate

🏛️ BUDDHA KAT WINERY

📍 Seaside, OR

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for a friendly, outgoing sales person to sale wine to customers. Wine experience a plus but will train. Must be flexible and willing to work on Saturdays or Sundays. Duties include selling ...