Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Art

(ART, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Art companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Art:

1. RN / LVN Pediatric Home Health Nurse-SIGN ON BONUS

🏛️ Advanced Medical Pediatric - AMP Home Health

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $30 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We have immediate openings for full time RN/LVN for home health private duty nursing in Llano, TX Hours vary 12-16 hour shifts, 3-4 shifts a week. Hours 9a-9p or 9p-midnight. SIGN ON BONUS FOR ...

2. Central Texas Primary Care

🏛️ The Medicus Firm

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Family Practice-Without OB opening in Brady, Texas. This and other physician jobs brought to you by DocCafe.com CENTRAL TEXAS Primary Care Opportunity $300,000+ Annual Income Potential * Competitive ...

3. Insurance Sales Representative

🏛️ Farmers District Office

📍 Brady, TX

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking to start a sales career or break into the insurance industry? We want highly motivated and determined job seekers to APPLY TODAY . No matter your sales experience, we'll invest in ...

4. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

5. Dedicated CDL A Truck Driver

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 Mason, TX

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

6. CDL-A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Art, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

7. Commercial Team Truck Driver Jobs: Earn up to 80 CPM!

🏛️ U.S.Xpress

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $2,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. Xpress is offering great Dedicated HOME WEEKLY Openings for CDL A Team Drivers! TEAMS OR SOLOS THAT WANT TO TEAM! * NEW $30,000 SIGN ON BONUS/SPLIT! * Teams for Immediate Seating or we will find ...

8. Registered Nurse - Emergency Department

🏛️ Incredible Health

📍 Llano, TX

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Incredible Health is seeking a Registered Nurse for a permanent Emergency position at a partnering hospital system with locations in the Llano, TX and surrounding areas. * Preferred shifts: Day shift ...