Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Visalia

(VISALIA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Visalia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Visalia:

1. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ Toni Truck Line Inc

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $725,158 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Toni Truck Line Inc is hiring solo & team drivers for our dedicated DRY VAN freight routes from CA to TN, KY, IN, OH, TN, & MI. We are a family based company here in Fresno, CA & we hire drivers with ...

2. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $4680 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Tulare, CA

💰 $4,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

3. Customer Success and Growth Program Manager

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Title: Customer Success and Growth Program Manager Location: Remote (US) must work PST Duration : 7-8 month contract Salary: $53.00- $60.00 hourly (Weekly Pay) About The Company Medical ...

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Porterville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

5. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dental Biller

6. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our client is an ...

7. Administrative Personal Assistant

🏛️ American Carpet South

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description We are seeking an individual to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. This position includes a variety of tasks ...

8. Afternoon Nanny for 3 Kids

🏛️ College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

College Nannies + Sitters San Mateo, CA, USA We have a lovely family of 5 seeking a responsible, proactive, and fun nanny to assist with their 3 kids ages 4, 7, and 8 on a weekly basis. Your days ...

9. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ ActionLink

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking an opportunity that offers independence and flexible scheduling? Are you mechanically inclined and skilled at following detailed tasks and instructions? If so, then come join our ...

10. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...