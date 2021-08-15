Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visalia, CA

Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Visalia

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 7 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Visalia.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Visalia:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Em0pP_0bSOEh4V00

1. Class A CDL Driver

🏛️ Toni Truck Line Inc

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $725,158 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Toni Truck Line Inc is hiring solo & team drivers for our dedicated DRY VAN freight routes from CA to TN, KY, IN, OH, TN, & MI. We are a family based company here in Fresno, CA & we hire drivers with ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Operating Room Travel Nurse RN - $4680 weekly in CA

🏛️ Nomad Health

📍 Tulare, CA

💰 $4,680 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Nomad Health seeks an experienced registered nurse for a travel nurse assignment. Nomad is the first free network for travel nurses to find great travel nursing opportunities, while providing full ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Success and Growth Program Manager

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $60 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview Title: Customer Success and Growth Program Manager Location: Remote (US) must work PST Duration : 7-8 month contract Salary: $53.00- $60.00 hourly (Weekly Pay) About The Company Medical ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Travel Occupational Therapist - $1,675 per week

🏛️ Med Travelers

📍 Porterville, CA

💰 $1,675 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking a travel Occupational Therapist for a travel job in Porterville, California. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Occupational Therapist * Discipline: Therapy * Start ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Dental Biller Jobs: Hiring Immediately! Full Time / Part Time - $20-$37/Hr

🏛️ Healthcare Jobs

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $37 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Find your next job here! Will train the right candidate! Average salaries from $20 - $37/Hr, full time and part time shifts available now! Hiring for: Dental Biller

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote)

🏛️ TCWGlobal

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Jr Sales Account Executive (Remote) Remote Pay: $30-$35hr + Bonuses (Weekly pay! ) 4 months ( High potential for extension/permanent) Full- time M-F Benefits: Medical, Dental, Vision Our client is an ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Administrative Personal Assistant

🏛️ American Carpet South

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description We are seeking an individual to provide personalized secretarial and administrative support in a well-organized and timely manner. This position includes a variety of tasks ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Afternoon Nanny for 3 Kids

🏛️ College Nannies, Sitters and Tutors

📍 Stratford, CA

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

College Nannies + Sitters San Mateo, CA, USA We have a lovely family of 5 seeking a responsible, proactive, and fun nanny to assist with their 3 kids ages 4, 7, and 8 on a weekly basis. Your days ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Retail Merchandiser

🏛️ ActionLink

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you seeking an opportunity that offers independence and flexible scheduling? Are you mechanically inclined and skilled at following detailed tasks and instructions? If so, then come join our ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Need CDL Truck Driver, 08/15/2021, Average $63,251/Year, $5k Sign-On

🏛️ TWT Refrigerated Service

📍 Visalia, CA

💰 $5,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Refrigerated Truck Drivers Average $63,251 Yearly - $5K Sign-On Bonus Offer - Excellent Benefits Now Hiring For: * Experienced CDL-A Drivers * Regional Routes Available * Great Home ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Visalia Updates

Visalia Updates

Visalia, CA
276
Followers
181
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Visalia, CA
City
Stratford, CA
State
California State
City
Fresno, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Travel Nursing#Toni Truck Line Inc#Mi#Nomad#Success#Growth Program#Med Travelers#Dental Biller Jobs#Dental Biller 6#Kids College Nannies#Cdl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy