Work remotely in Folkston — these positions are open now

(Folkston, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.



1. Remote Customer Service - Work from Home

🏛️ Hinduja Global Solutions

📍 Yulee, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Folkston, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Scheduling Experts

📍 Waycross, GA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description The Remote (at-home) Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for customers via phone, email, and chat. Dedicated to Health Industry, the Customer ...

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Folkston, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...