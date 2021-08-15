Cancel
Folkston, GA

Work remotely in Folkston — these positions are open now

Posted by 
Folkston Today
Folkston Today
 7 days ago

(Folkston, GA) The way work happens has changed, and more companies are hiring off-site. Check out these remote positions that are open today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1untV2_0bSOEgBm00

1. Remote Customer Service - Work from Home

🏛️ Hinduja Global Solutions

📍 Yulee, FL

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The HGS Healthcare Division is growing! Join our team from the comfort of your home and experience the HGS magic. We pride ourselves on shaping careers. We have immediate openings for Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Bilingual Spanish Work At Home Customer Experience Representative

🏛️ DISH

📍 Folkston, GA

💰 $40,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 25 states: AZ, CO, FL, GA, IL, IN KS, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NE, NM, OH, OK, SC, TN, TX, UT, VA, WI, WV, and WY. Please only apply if ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Customer Service Representative

🏛️ Scheduling Experts

📍 Waycross, GA

💰 $68,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Full Job Description The Remote (at-home) Customer Service Representative provides elevated customer service for customers via phone, email, and chat. Dedicated to Health Industry, the Customer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Work At Home Bilingual Account Executive - Retention

🏛️ DISH

📍 Folkston, GA

💰 $29 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

This may be a remote role, which can sit in any of the following 35 states: AL, AR, AZ, CO, DE, FL, GA, IA, ID, IL, IN KS, KY, LA, MD, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, ND, NE, NM, NJ, OH, OK, SC, SD, TN, TX, UT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

With Folkston Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

