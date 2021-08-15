Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Ticonderoga

(TICONDEROGA, NY) Companies in Ticonderoga are opening positions as the job market slowly improves.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Ticonderoga:

1. Travel Nurse RN - ED - Emergency Department - $3,450 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $3,450 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Cross Country Nurses is seeking a travel nurse RN ED - Emergency Department for a travel nursing job in Ticonderoga, New York. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: ED - Emergency Department

2. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Top Pay, Great Benefits

🏛️ U.S. Xpress (Combo)

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $165,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

U.S. XPRESS IS HIRING SOLO & TEAM DRIVERS Home Weekly or Daily Dedicated Routes Available Up to $12,000 in First Year Bonuses Apply Now! DEDICATED DRIVERS Opportunities may be available with SIGN-ON ...

3. Travel Physical Therapist - $1800 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Paradox, NY

💰 $1,800 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Med Travelers is seeking an experienced Physical Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Ticonderoga, NY. Shift: Inquire Start Date: ASAP Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $1800 / Week Physical ...

4. Sales Associate - Mineville, NY, United States

🏛️ Hudson Group

📍 Mineville, NY

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Located at Mineville, NY, United States $300 HIRING BONUS FOR JOINING OUR TEAM! GROW With US! Hudson is North America's leading travel retailer. For over 30 years, Hudson has met the needs and wants ...

5. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Keene Valley, NY

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

6. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Ticonderoga, NY

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

7. OTR CDL A Company Driver No Touch Freight Up to $91K Per Year

🏛️ J- Mar Enterprises

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $91,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OTR CDL A Drivers No Touch Freight and Flexible Home Time! $2,000 Signing Bonus! Drivers earning up to $91,000/year! Call Us At: (877) 596-2559 or Apply Below! J-Mar Enterprises is a family-owned ...

8. Prep Cook / cashier / Store Clerk

🏛️ Weston Market Place

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $750 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Prep Cook / Cashier / Store Clerk to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to ...

9. Automotive Technician: Ford-Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

🏛️ Ford - Lincoln Veteran Careers Program

📍 Rutland, VT

💰 $60,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Overview: The Volvo Car Automotive Technician Career Program is designed to recruit and train experienced automotive technicians and military Veteran mechanics. Automotive technician or military ...

10. Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner - Physicians Only Apply - Locum

🏛️ Shannon Recruiting Partners

📍 Westport, NY

💰 $85 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Medical Doctors Only Apply. A Family Practice Physician Traditional Practitioner practice is seeking a qualified physician for Westport, NY. This and other physician jobs brought to you by ExactMD