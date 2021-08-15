Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Vineland

(Vineland, NJ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Vineland are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 West Berlin, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

2. Part-time CDL A Driver - OT after 8hrs Daily

🏛️ Fundamental Labor Strategies

📍 Williamstown, NJ

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time CDL A Driver (Philadelphia, PA) Fundamental Labor Strategies is seeking to hire part-time CDL A Truck Drivers in the Philadelphia, PA area. 100% of work is home daily. We have an online ...

3. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Voorhees Township, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

4. Part Time Call Center Customer Service Agents

🏛️ Live Message America

📍 Northfield, NJ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Part Time Call Center Customer Service Agents Working Onsite, in the office HOURLY $13.50 Northfield, NJ 08225 LiveMessage America is accepting applications for In-house Office Staff Call ...

5. Warehouse Shipping and Receiving Associate Part Time Shifts

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Logan Township, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is searching for hard working candidates who can thrive in a fast-paced warehouse environment for immediate Warehouse Shipping and Receiving jobs at CTDI in Swedesboro, NJ. Warehouse Shipping ...