Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Vineland, NJ

Work your own schedule — these jobs set their own hours in Vineland

Posted by 
Vineland News Flash
Vineland News Flash
 7 days ago

(Vineland, NJ) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Vineland are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R9Zk5_0bSOEdXb00

1. In-Store Product Sample Representative - Hiring Immediately

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 West Berlin, NJ

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Product Demonstrator Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Part-time CDL A Driver - OT after 8hrs Daily

🏛️ Fundamental Labor Strategies

📍 Williamstown, NJ

💰 $38 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Part-time CDL A Driver (Philadelphia, PA) Fundamental Labor Strategies is seeking to hire part-time CDL A Truck Drivers in the Philadelphia, PA area. 100% of work is home daily. We have an online ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor

🏛️ Club Demonstration Services

📍 Voorhees Township, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

CDS Part Time Shift Supervisor Are you outgoing and enthusiastic about interacting with people? If promoting the best brands to today's shoppers sounds appealing, then Club Demonstration Services ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Part Time Call Center Customer Service Agents

🏛️ Live Message America

📍 Northfield, NJ

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Hiring Part Time Call Center Customer Service Agents Working Onsite, in the office HOURLY $13.50 Northfield, NJ 08225 LiveMessage America is accepting applications for In-house Office Staff Call ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Warehouse Shipping and Receiving Associate Part Time Shifts

🏛️ Adecco

📍 Logan Township, NJ

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Adecco is searching for hard working candidates who can thrive in a fast-paced warehouse environment for immediate Warehouse Shipping and Receiving jobs at CTDI in Swedesboro, NJ. Warehouse Shipping ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Vineland News Flash

Vineland News Flash

Vineland, NJ
82
Followers
177
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Vineland News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Vineland, NJ
City
Northfield, NJ
City
West Berlin, NJ
City
Williamstown, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hourly#Ctdi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy