Pearsall, TX

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Pearsall

Pearsall Digest
 7 days ago

(PEARSALL, TX) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Pearsall companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

April’s gain was less than a third of the gain seen in March, when 916,000 jobs were added.

Unemployment is also still considerably higher than its pre-pandemic level, showing the lasting impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy. April’s unemployment rate was 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Pearsall:


1. CDL Class A Owner Operator for Sandbox ⚡️

🏛️ 1845

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $12,000 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Power Only Owner Operators needed for Sandbox in South Texas. 1845 will partner with you to help make your work profitable and enjoyable. We want you to enjoy the satisfaction of being a small ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Apprentice Electrician

🏛️ Daybreak LED

📍 Von Ormy, TX

💰 $25 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are currently seeking an Apprentice Electrician! The ideal candidate would be one that works well in a team environment. Responsibilities: * Install and repair electrical equipment and fixtures

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Make up to $18/hour - Deliver with DoorDash

🏛️ DoorDash

📍 Devine, TX

💰 $18 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Your time. Your Goals. What is DoorDash Available in over 4,000 cities in the U.S, DoorDash connects local businesses and local drivers (called Dashers) with opportunities to earn, work, and live. As ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Convenience Store Cook/Cashier

🏛️ Sugarland Petroleum

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $11 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Address: 16250 I-35 South Dilley, TX 78017 Pay: $10-$11:00 hourly depending on experience The Sales Associate (SA) works in support of the store management team to facilitate the completion of all ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Lytle, TX

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DSX1 San Antonio, TX (Starting Pay $16.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DSX1 - San Antonio - 6422 & 6558 East ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Correctional Officer

🏛️ Texas Department of Criminal Justice

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $3,720 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Are you looking for a Career with a Purpose? TDCJ is hiring correctional officer across Texas. Up to a $5,000 sign on bonus available! Apply Online Today! Job Duties * Provides custody and security ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Diesel Technician Mechanic

🏛️ Limon's Road Service

📍 Dilley, TX

💰 $35 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

For our Dilley, TX Location At Limon's Road service you have the opportunity to come work at a Stable Family oriented company who have been in business the past 45 years giving top notch service to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. RECORDS CLERK

🏛️ The GEO Group, Inc.

📍 Pearsall, TX

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Facility: SOUTH TEXAS DETENTION FACILITY Compensation Base: $13.90 per hour Compensation Bonus (if applicable): Equal Opportunity Employer. Summary This position provides clerical support related to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. Machine Maintenance Technician - Overnight Shift

🏛️ FirstOption Workforce Solutions

📍 Von Ormy, TX

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

A Von Ormy based corrugated box company is looking for a machine maintenance mechanic on their 3rd shift. Be apart of a long standing, stable company, with competitive pay. Company will offer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Regional Flatbed Driver

🏛️ Tepokatz Flatbed

📍 Von Ormy, TX

💰 $75,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Over-the-Road (OTR) Flatbed CDL truck drivers travel regionally while taking part in our standard setting line-haul percentage pay program. Available positions starting at 25% share of line-haul pay

Click Here to Apply Now

ABOUT

With Pearsall Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

