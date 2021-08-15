A job on your schedule? These Nixon positions offer flexible hours

(Nixon, NV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nixon are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.



1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts Overnight, Sunrise, Day, Evening, Weekend. Full time, Part Time, and Flexible time options based on ...

2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.25 - $14.00 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time and part-time ...

3. Administrative Assistant - Full or Part Time Position on 1st shift

🏛️ LeSaint Logistics

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Apply Job Type Full-time, Part-time Description TAGG Logistics is looking for WAREHOUSE ADMIINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT to join out team. This is a 1st shift position and can be either full time or ...

4. Ferris Wheel Operator

🏛️ Scheels Sports

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our goal is to be the best retailer in USA in the eyes of our customers, associates, and business partners. We would love to have you join the Scheels team! Overview: Part Time: $16.00/ HR MUST BE AT ...

5. Order Picker/Restocker

🏛️ SanMar

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Order Picker/Restocker PART-TIME OR FULL-TIME $17.25/hr, plus $1000 new hire bonus, see details below Hiring Bonus! Up to $1000! Starting hourly base pay is $17.25/hour. Any Full-time shift starting ...

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Nixon, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Nixon, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

8. Licensed Waxing Specialist - Legends Outlets

🏛️ European Wax Center

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

European Wax Center is currently seeking Waxing Specialists for full-time and part-time positions. We're always on the look-out for fabulous talent to join our team! We are searching for hard working ...