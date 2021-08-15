Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nixon, NV

A job on your schedule? These Nixon positions offer flexible hours

Posted by 
Nixon Digest
Nixon Digest
 7 days ago

(Nixon, NV) A flexible lifestyle needs flexible hours. Whether it's making time for a personal passion, pursuing a hobby, or taking care of a loved one, sometimes flexibility makes all the difference. These jobs in Nixon are open today and offer flexible part-time hours to qualified applicants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42APJU_0bSOEbm900

1. Package Sorter - Immediate Hire

🏛️ Amazon Workforce Staffing

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

New hires who show proof of their Covid-19 vaccination earn a $100 bonus their first day. Shifts Overnight, Sunrise, Day, Evening, Weekend. Full time, Part Time, and Flexible time options based on ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Retail Team Member (Cashier/Food Service)

🏛️ Maverik

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $14 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Pay: $12.25 - $14.00 / hr based on experience + 12% premium pay**, + monthly bonus potential with career opportunities and growth potential! **Subject to end 9/9/21** Shift: Full-time and part-time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Administrative Assistant - Full or Part Time Position on 1st shift

🏛️ LeSaint Logistics

📍 Reno, NV

💰 $300 weekly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Apply Job Type Full-time, Part-time Description TAGG Logistics is looking for WAREHOUSE ADMIINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT to join out team. This is a 1st shift position and can be either full time or ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Ferris Wheel Operator

🏛️ Scheels Sports

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Our goal is to be the best retailer in USA in the eyes of our customers, associates, and business partners. We would love to have you join the Scheels team! Overview: Part Time: $16.00/ HR MUST BE AT ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Order Picker/Restocker

🏛️ SanMar

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Order Picker/Restocker PART-TIME OR FULL-TIME $17.25/hr, plus $1000 new hire bonus, see details below Hiring Bonus! Up to $1000! Starting hourly base pay is $17.25/hour. Any Full-time shift starting ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. PT/FT Weekday Caregiver - up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Nixon, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

The non-medical caregiver industry is growing at an alarming rate and good, reliable providers are in high demand. Create a flexible schedule that works for you. Apply for both Part-Time or Full-Time ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. PT Caregiver - Up to $15/hr

🏛️ CareInHomes

📍 Nixon, NV

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

Start you new career as a caregiver today! Benefits: *Competitive Pay *Flexibility in your schedule *Full-time or Part-time opportunities *Daytime to evenings and even weekend shifts *Live-in ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Licensed Waxing Specialist - Legends Outlets

🏛️ European Wax Center

📍 Sparks, NV

💰 $45,000 yearly

💼 Part-Time

Job Description:

European Wax Center is currently seeking Waxing Specialists for full-time and part-time positions. We're always on the look-out for fabulous talent to join our team! We are searching for hard working ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Nixon Digest

Nixon Digest

Nixon, NV
11
Followers
176
Post
507
Views
ABOUT

With Nixon Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nixon, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Partners#Nv#Retail Team#Cashier Food Service#Lesaint Logistics Reno#Warehouse Admiinistrative#European Wax Center
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
JobsThe Suburban Times

Lakewold Gardens seeks Customer Service Assistant

Lakewold Gardens is looking for someone to fill a part-time Customer Service Assistant position, click here to download the full job description including required qualifications. Sound like the perfect job for you? E-mail us a resume and cover-letter to: khayner@lakewoldgardens.org.
Phoenix, AZABC 15 News

NOW HIRING: 8 Valley companies ready to hire YOU! (08/22)

Let's get to work! Here are 8 Valley companies hiring NOW!. For more jobs resources, visit our Virtual Job Fair at abc15.com/JobFair. 1. Build a lucrative and lasting career with Freedom Financial Network recently named the #4 Best Places to Work in the valley! Freedom Financial Network knows more diversity brings more value to their business, which is why they are driven to add talent from every background to their team. Freedom is hiring immediately for Customer Service, Loan Servicing Specialists, Jr Loan Consultant roles and more at their Tempe office. If you are driven to help improve the financial lives of those around the country, check out openings with Freedom Financial today here!
Stocksambcrypto.com

Cardano’s HODLers have a lesson to learn about short-term gains

Cardano’s price has been making strong highs of late. In fact, the altcoin’s value managed to climb above $2.5 recently. Now, a few from the crypto-community have attributed ADA’s value appreciation to be a mere side-effect of the broader market’s recovery. Others, however, have acknowledged the essence of Cardano’s developmental activity.
Economytheeastcountygazette.com

Extended Unemployment Benefits Ends Next Month. What to do?

The extended care act is expiring on September 6. This means the following three extended unemployment benefits will not be active:. ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment assistance (PUA). ✅Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC). ✅Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC). But WAIT. Don’t be disheartened. These extended schemes have got some clauses that make...
Cary, NCwraltechwire.com

MetLife, which has 2,400 employees in Cary, raises minimum wage to $20/hour

CARY – MetLife is raising the company’s minimum wage to $20 per hour for all U.S. employees, the company announced this week. The global insurance company maintains a customer service and operations center in Cary. Many technical professionals also work from the Cary office, and the company currently lists at least 80 job openings on its careers website, including many technical roles.
HealthHouston Chronicle

ContinuumCloud Releases New Industry Report on the Evolving Role of Technology across the Behavioral Health and Human Services Industry

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
Traveltravelexperta.com

5 Things to Check Before Choosing a Student Travel Company

You should travel as much as possible while you are still in college and before professional work obligations catch up with you. It’s also important that you do so safely and legitimately by choosing a trustworthy travel company. Unfortunately, there are agencies and companies out there which exist only as...
EconomyMySanAntonio

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.
BusinessPosted by
MyChesCo

Anexinet Takes Gold In The Globee 8th Annual 2021 Sales And Customer Service Excellence Awards

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Anexinet Corporation recently announced that The Globee® Awards, organizers of the world’s premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named Anexinet a Gold winner in the 8th Annual 2021 Sales and Customer Service Excellence Awards for Customer Success of the Year | Information Technology Cloud/SaaS. The company achieved the distinction for helping Day & Zimmermann, one of the largest private companies in the U.S., consolidate data centers and transition to cloud-based services.
HealthSFGate

ContinuumCloud Releases New Industry Report on the Evolving Role of Technology across the Behavioral Health and Human Services Industry

TAMPA, Fla. (PRWEB) August 20, 2021. ContinuumCloud has just released a new report on the state of technology at behavioral health and human services organizations. As the leading provider of cloud-based solutions for this industry, ContinuumCloud is committed to researching the unique operational challenges that these organizations face in order to provide tailored solutions. The results, which encompass responses from more than 350 human services leaders across the nation, reveal just how integral technology has become in shaping both the employee experience and the client experience.
EconomyStamford Advocate

SENTA Announces Three Strategic Management Changes

SENTA Announces Senior Leadership Changes to Implement Its Strategic Growth Journey. Today, SENTA (Southern Ear, Nose, Throat and Allergy Physicians), a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced three new management changes effective immediately. Len Schiavone is appointed to Chief Operations Officer, Jen Morgan is named Chief Financial Officer, Zack Usilton as Chief Development Officer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy