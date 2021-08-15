Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Fairfield require no experience
(Fairfield, CT) Looking to get your foot in the door in Fairfield? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.
1. Customer Service
🏛️ Proto Financial
📍 Hicksville, NY
💰 $100,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Looking for outgoing sales person in up-beat environment b2b sales. Full time position Monday to Friday. Lots of room to grow... no experience necessary, paid training . Needs to know basic computer ...
2. Driver - No Experience Needed
🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver
📍 Fairfield, CT
💰 $17 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Delivery Driver - DCY9 Orange, CT (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCY9 - Orange - 48 Boston Post Road, Orange ...
3. Entry Level Sales Representative/ Representante Financiero
🏛️ New York Life Insurance Company
📍 Melville, NY
💰 $90,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
BILINGUAL ( ENGLISH/SPANISH) SALESPERSON AND COSTUMER SERVICE NO NEED EXPERIENCE JOB (Long Island ) Necesitamos personas con deseos de salir adelante y comprometida! YOU NEED A CAR FOR THIS POSITION ...
4. Westport Team Member - $15/hr
🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.
📍 Westport, CT
💰 $15 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $15.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...
5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!
🏛️ CRST Expedited
📍 Bridgeport, CT
💰 $50,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year
6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!
🏛️ Western Express
📍 Bridgeport, CT
💰 $120,000 yearly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...
7. Wholesale Sales Specialist
🏛️ The PCA Group of Companies
📍 Ronkonkoma, NY
💰 $19 hourly
💼 Full-Time
Job Description:
We recommend all applicants to live within close proximity for traveling to Ronkonkoma, New York - ON-SITE POSITION /!/ NO REMOTE ENTRY LEVEL POSITION Responsibilities include but are not limited to
Comments / 0