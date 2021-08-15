Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fairfield, CT

Get your foot in the door — these jobs in Fairfield require no experience

Posted by 
Fairfield County Charter
Fairfield County Charter
 7 days ago

(Fairfield, CT) Looking to get your foot in the door in Fairfield? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D0iAq_0bSOEatQ00

1. Customer Service

🏛️ Proto Financial

📍 Hicksville, NY

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking for outgoing sales person in up-beat environment b2b sales. Full time position Monday to Friday. Lots of room to grow... no experience necessary, paid training . Needs to know basic computer ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Driver - No Experience Needed

🏛️ Amazon DSP Driver

📍 Fairfield, CT

💰 $17 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Delivery Driver - DCY9 Orange, CT (Starting Pay $17.50/hr+) - Amazon Delivery Service Partners Shifts: Morning, afternoon, weekday and/or weekend Location: DCY9 - Orange - 48 Boston Post Road, Orange ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. Entry Level Sales Representative/ Representante Financiero

🏛️ New York Life Insurance Company

📍 Melville, NY

💰 $90,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

BILINGUAL ( ENGLISH/SPANISH) SALESPERSON AND COSTUMER SERVICE NO NEED EXPERIENCE JOB (Long Island ) Necesitamos personas con deseos de salir adelante y comprometida! YOU NEED A CAR FOR THIS POSITION ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Westport Team Member - $15/hr

🏛️ Shake Shack Inc.

📍 Westport, CT

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring Customer Service-Counter-Cashier-Cook - Entry Level Starting Rate: $15.00+ an Hour Shake Shack is a modern day "roadside" burger stand serving deliciously classic burgers, fries, hot dogs ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Student Drivers and Recent Graduates Truck Drivers-- 99% no-touch, 80% drop-and-hook freight!

🏛️ CRST Expedited

📍 Bridgeport, CT

💰 $50,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Opportunities Available for Student Driver/Recent GraduatesBenefits * We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn up to $50k in Your First Year

Click Here to Apply Now

6. CDL-A OTR Dry Van Truck Driver - Earn $120K a Year or More!

🏛️ Western Express

📍 Bridgeport, CT

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CALL TO SPEAK WITH A SEATING SPECIALIST TODAY! 8779550815 Western Express is now hiring company truck drivers, trainees, and driver trainers. Whether you're an experienced driver or you're just ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Wholesale Sales Specialist

🏛️ The PCA Group of Companies

📍 Ronkonkoma, NY

💰 $19 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We recommend all applicants to live within close proximity for traveling to Ronkonkoma, New York - ON-SITE POSITION /!/ NO REMOTE ENTRY LEVEL POSITION Responsibilities include but are not limited to

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County Charter

Fairfield County, CT
1K+
Followers
656
Post
174K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fairfield County Charter has all the latest news from across Fairfield County in the state’s southwestern corner. Stay updated on statewide news, COVID-19 changes, feel-good stories and more.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
City
Westport, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Long Island#Boston Post Road#Necesitamos#Westport Team#Shake Shack Inc#Crst Expedited#Cdl#Western Express
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Delivery Service
Related
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Lifestyle wrap: Headlines in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what’s what people are talking about in your area. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Your Fairfield lifestyle news

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Your life never stops, and neither does our commitment to keeping you up-to-date on the hottest trend and lifestyle stories. We’ve got you covered on the latest lifestyle stories in your community. For more stories like these, click here.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Gas savings: The cheapest station in Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) According to Fairfield gas price data, you could be saving up to $0.51 per gallon on gas. Atlantis Fresh Market at 547 North Ave was the cheapest station in the area, according to a survey by GasBuddy, with regular listed at $2.98 per gallon Wednesday. By comparison, the most expensive gallon was at Mobil at 558 Riverside Ave , where a gallon of regular was selling for $3.49.
Fairfield, CTPosted by
Fairfield County Charter

Sports wrap: Fairfield

(FAIRFIELD, CT) Fairfield-area sports are on the move — and we’ve been watching the scene non-stop. Pulled from contributors around the region, here’s a glimpse of what people are talking about now in Fairfield sports. For more stories from the Fairfield area, click here.

Comments / 0

Community Policy