Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Zanesville, OH

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Zanesville

Posted by 
Zanesville News Flash
Zanesville News Flash
 7 days ago

(ZANESVILLE, OH) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Zanesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Zanesville:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4PLQ_0bSOEZxZ00

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Ava, OH

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Coshocton, OH

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. Med-surg Adult Days 7a - 7:30p 16 Weeks 189998

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Zanesville, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

Click Here to Apply Now

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2315.3 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cambridge, OH

💰 $2,315 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Cambridge, OH. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2315.3 / Week ...

Click Here to Apply Now

7. Sports Minded Sales

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

Click Here to Apply Now

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

Click Here to Apply Now

9. ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Cristy s Pizza Inc

📍 Thornville, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant General Manager Position Details: * Reports to: Cristy's Papa Boos GM * Location: Thornville, Ohio / off season Cristy's Pizza locations Southeastern Ohio (Amanda, Baltimore, Chillicothe ...

Click Here to Apply Now

10. Chemical Lab Technician - 1st Shift ($20+ Per Hour)

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Newark, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: JOB SUMMARY Perform analytical analyses on chemical solutions in support of Anodizing Operations, wastewater pre-treatment & recycling systems and Environmental Compliance. Sample ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville News Flash

Zanesville, OH
143
Followers
179
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Zanesville News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Thornville, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Baltimore, OH
City
Zanesville, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Nursing#Gm#Llc Ava#Med Surg#Vivian#Rn Cardiac Cath Lab#Totalmed Staffing#Pma Usa Zanesville#Life Insurance#Pizza Inc Thornville#Chemical Lab Technician#Anodizing Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Crush at Kabul airport kills 7 as Afghans try to flee

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport, the British military said Sunday, as thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the Taliban takeover. The Taliban moved to confront...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Hill

Pentagon orders civilian airlines to assist in Afghanistan evacuation

The Pentagon announced early Sunday that it has activated the Civil Reserve Air Fleet and is requesting assistance from commercial airlines with the evacuation of Afghanistan. American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, Omni Air, Hawaiian Airlines and United Airlines will provide a total of 18 aircraft to support the evacuation of U.S. citizens and personnel, special immigrant visa applicants and other at-risk individuals from Afghanistan, the Department of Defense said in a statement. It added that it does not anticipate a "major impact" to commercial flights from the activation.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Biden: Troop extension in Afghanistan beyond Aug. 31 under discussion

President Biden on Sunday left open the possibility of extending U.S. troop deployments in Afghanistan beyond an Aug. 31 deadline if necessary to facilitate the evacuation of American personnel and Afghan allies. Biden previously said troops would remain in Afghanistan until all Americans were out of the country, though his...
Chicago, ILPosted by
The Associated Press

Jesse Jackson and wife remain under observation for COVID-19

CHICAGO (AP) — The Rev. Jesse Jackson, and his wife, Jacqueline, remained under doctors’ observation Sunday at a Chicago hospital and were “responding positively to treatments” for COVID-19, their son told The Associated Press. The couple, married for nearly six decades, were admitted to Northwestern Memorial Hospital a day earlier....
WorldNBC News

Afghan woman gives birth aboard U.S. evacuation plane

MAINZ, Germany — U.S. airmen helped to deliver a baby after an Afghan woman went into labor in mid-air aboard an evacuation flight that landed in Germany Saturday, the U.S. Air Mobility Command said. The woman, whose identity was not revealed, was aboard a C-17 aircraft on her way to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy