Hiring Now: These roles are open in Zanesville

(ZANESVILLE, OH) The national job market appears to be continuing to slowly improve, according to recent federal data — and these local companies are hiring in Zanesville.

Nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while the unemployment rate remained relatively unchanged from the month before, at 6.1%. The figures are the most recent available from the federal agency.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Zanesville:

1. CDL Frac Sand Drivers/Owner Operators - No SAND Experience Needed

🏛️ Paisan Logistics, LLC

📍 Ava, OH

💰 $6,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Company Description Who We Are: * We are 100% owner-operator & treat you like family. * Our owner-operators are given the tools to succeed and management incorporates their feedback into future ...

2. Sales Representative - no income cap $1500+ per week

🏛️ The Weiner Group

📍 Coshocton, OH

💰 $250,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Would you like to control your income instead of someone else controlling it? Do you like the idea of creating your own schedule? Are you ready to build your future instead of someone else's? Are you ...

3. CL A Lease Purcahse - No Credit Check No Money Home Wkly

🏛️ Class A Truckin

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $3,600 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Class A drivers run regional Lease Purchase - no money down, no credit check with average of $3250-$3600/WK Gross. 99.9% no touch and 85% drop and hook dry van Drivers are home every week for 34-48 ...

4. Med-surg Adult Days 7a - 7:30p 16 Weeks 189998

🏛️ TLC Nursing

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $70 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

JOB DESCRIPTION Registered Nurse (RN) Company Overview Job Summary No travel experience is necessary, though we do require that you have at least 1 year of working experience. Certifications/licenses ...

5. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,520 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $2,520 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aureus Medical Group - Nursing is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Zanesville, Ohio. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline ...

6. Travel Occupational Therapist - $2315.3 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Cambridge, OH

💰 $2,315 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

TotalMed Staffing is seeking an experienced Occupational Therapist for an exciting Travel Allied job in Cambridge, OH. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 08/30/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2315.3 / Week ...

7. Sports Minded Sales

🏛️ PMA USA

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $78,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

PMA USA is looking for highly motivated and talented individuals who have the desire to earn a good living, work a flexible schedule and provide solutions for wealth preservation and creation to ...

8. Entry Level - Life Insurance Agent - Flexible Schedule - (85,000k+)

🏛️ Asset Protection Life Insurance

📍 Zanesville, OH

💰 $1,500 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are hiring individuals that desire to sell Life Insurance . We have way too many leads and not enough agents. You will receive the best training, top system for exclusive leads & weekly coaching ...

9. ASSISTANT GENERAL MANAGER

🏛️ Cristy s Pizza Inc

📍 Thornville, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Assistant General Manager Position Details: * Reports to: Cristy's Papa Boos GM * Location: Thornville, Ohio / off season Cristy's Pizza locations Southeastern Ohio (Amanda, Baltimore, Chillicothe ...

10. Chemical Lab Technician - 1st Shift ($20+ Per Hour)

🏛️ Actalent

📍 Newark, OH

💰 $20 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description: JOB SUMMARY Perform analytical analyses on chemical solutions in support of Anodizing Operations, wastewater pre-treatment & recycling systems and Environmental Compliance. Sample ...