Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lordsburg, NM

Hiring Now: These roles are open in Lordsburg

Posted by 
Lordsburg Dispatch
Lordsburg Dispatch
 7 days ago

(LORDSBURG, NM) Hiring is continuing nationwide, a sign the labor market is tightening as these companies open positions in Lordsburg.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The change amounted to a slowing in hiring compared to the previous month, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as in March.

And while the increase showed economic growth overall has continued, unemployment nationwide in April was still up 2.4 percentage points from its pre-pandemic level in February 2020.

Here are a selection of open positions in Lordsburg:


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZAXQO_0bSOEY4q00

1. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

Click Here to Apply Now

2. CDL Truck Driver - Average Up to $1,176/Week - Excellent Benefits

🏛️ C.R. England - Company Drivers

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Now Hiring Company Drivers Top 10% of Fleet Can Earn Over $100,000 per Year Experienced Drivers Avg. $1,176 per Week As a Company Driver with C.R England, you will enjoy: * $1,176 per ...

Click Here to Apply Now

3. CDL A Company Truck Driver

🏛️ Chalk Mountain Services of Texas

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Chalk Mountain is hiring experienced Class A CDL Truck Drivers in West Texas! Earn Top Hourly Pay Driving for The Industry's #1 Oilfield Trucking Job. $3,000 Sign-On Bonus Chalk Mountain Drivers can ...

Click Here to Apply Now

4. CDL A Truck Driver - $.94 - $.97 CPM !

🏛️ Hogan Transportation

📍 San Simon, AZ

💰 $110,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

What's it like driving for Hogan? Think road trips, but you get paid and control the music. With over 100 years of experience, we understand what drivers need and want; dedicated routes, predictable ...

Click Here to Apply Now

5. CDL OTR Truck Driver - Excellent Pay - Bonus Opportunities

🏛️ AAA Freight

📍 Lordsburg, NM

💰 $300,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Seeking CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers Solo Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $300K Annually Team Owner Operators/Lease earn up to $600K Annually Contract Solo earn up to $100K or Teams earn up to $240K ...

Click Here to Apply Now

Comments / 0

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg Dispatch

Lordsburg, NM
12
Followers
173
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Lordsburg Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lordsburg, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Truck Drivers#Truck Driving#Drivers Earn#Drivers Avg#Hogan Transportation#Cdl Otr Truck
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Maryland Statefoxbaltimore.com

Maryland Gains 12,400 Jobs in July While Unemployment Rate Decreased

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) -- On Friday, The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics released updated state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth...
Massachusetts StateNew Haven Register

Massachusetts unemployment rate stayed at 4.9% in July

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9% in July, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 43,400 jobs in July. That follows last month’s gain of 11,200 jobs. From July 2020...
Washington StateThe Suburban Times

Washington state continues to add jobs in July

A press release from Washington State Employment Security Office. Washington’s economy added 22,700 jobs in July and the state’s preliminary seasonally adjusted monthly unemployment rate dropped slightly to 5.1 percent from June to July, according to the Employment Security Department (ESD). MonthTotal Jobs (losses or gains)Unemployment rate2019/2020 Unemployment Rate. March...
Maryland StatePosted by
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July

BALTIMORE, MD—The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday released state jobs and unemployment data. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 12,400 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 6.0% in July. This is the fifteenth month of consecutive job growth in Maryland. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 50,300 … Continue reading "Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July" The post Maryland gained 12,400 jobs, unemployment rate fell to 6.0% in July appeared first on Nottingham MD.
Massachusetts StateCaledonian Record-News

Massachusetts unemployment rate stayed at 4.9% in July

BOSTON (AP) — The state’s unemployment rate remained unchanged at 4.9% in July, the Massachusetts Executive Office of Labor and Workforce Development announced Friday. The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ preliminary job estimates indicate Massachusetts gained 43,400 jobs in July. That follows last month’s gain of 11,200 jobs. From July 2020...

Comments / 0

Community Policy