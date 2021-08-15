These Wetumka companies are looking for workers now, no experience necessary

(Wetumka, OK) Looking to get your foot in the door in Wetumka? Check out these companies that are looking for new hires with no prior experience.



1. Entry Level Staff - $500 Sign-On Bonus

🏛️ Bios Corporation

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

$500 Sign-On Bonus! No Experience Required! Looking for work that MATTERS and the best schedule, ever? Creative Staffing is the answer! Bios is looking to hire Caregiver's/Companion's who are ...

2. CDL Truck Driver - Earn Over $70,000/Year - Recent Grads Welcome

🏛️ SYGMA - Oklahoma

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $70,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A Food Delivery Drivers in Oklahoma Recent Graduates Welcome - Earn Over $70,000 per Year After 1st Year Sign-On Bonus for Class A Drivers: * $7,500 Sign-On Bonus for drivers with 1 ...

3. Truck Driver - Recent Grads - Earn $50,000/Year - No CDL Required

🏛️ CRST - Students & Recent Grads

📍 Seminole, OK

💰 $8,000 monthly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Looking to Get Your CDL or Just Graduated? CRST can help! We're proud to announce the largest team driver pay increase in CRST history! Join us and earn $50k+ in your first year with the opportunity ...

4. Entry Level Sales Representative

🏛️ Difference Makers

📍 Okemah, OK

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

The Difference Makers sales team is growing, and we are looking for someone with a track of record of proven success as a high achiever who loves helping people, has an ownership mindset, and can ...

5. Sales Rep - No Experience Needed; Hiring Immediately (Training Offered)

🏛️ Platinum Supplemental Insurance

📍 Okmulgee, OK

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sales Representative - Rural Markets If you're exploring sales careers, you already know sales is the way to get ahead. You can sell just about anywhere, but the key is knowing how to spot the right ...

6. OK - PTA - Seminole- $24.84 /HR **13 WEEK CONTRACT**

🏛️ Lighthouse Medical Staffing

📍 Seminole, OK

💰 $24 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Not accepting new grads.SNF experience required.Covering for maternity leave, must be able to cover the entire time.Rehab Optima Experience Preferred Shift: Mon-Fri, Days Specialty Type