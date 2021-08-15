Job Alert: Companies hiring in and around Magnolia

(MAGNOLIA, MS) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Magnolia companies are hiring.

The most recent numbers available from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed nonfarm payrolls rising by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Magnolia:

1. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

2. CNC Operator Needed!!!

🏛️ Advantage Resourcing

📍 Independence, LA

💰 $26 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

CNC Operator Needed !!! * Previous experience with Lathe, Mill Manual or Automatic Mazak Automation * Oil Gas Industry Experience a plus. * M-Friday with OT * PPE-Steel Toe , everything else provided ...

3. Hiring Mechanics

🏛️ Amwaste LLC

📍 Magnolia, MS

💰 $15 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Benefits: $15 - $35+ hourly based on position and location 7 days of paid time off - increases to 14 days at 3 years of service Optional employee-paid additional life insurance and 401K plan BCBS ...

4. Manager in Training

🏛️ Superior Rent To Own

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Superior Rent To Own is currently looking for Manager in training. Manager Trainee duties include but are not limited to: - Sales and rental of furniture, appliances and electronics - Customer ...

5. Cashier Customer Service

🏛️ Wards of Brookhaven

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $12 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Cashier Customer Service to become an integral part of our team! You will be responsible for selling products, merchandise, and services in a retail setting in order to drive company ...

6. Sales Consultant Automotive

🏛️ Sullivan Ford Lincoln

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $100,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Sales Consultant Automotive to become an integral part of our team! You will gauge sales opportunities and provide extensive customer service to all clients. Responsibilities

7. Physician / Family Practice / Mississippi / Locum tenens / Family Medicine Physician Job

🏛️ STAFF CARE

📍 Liberty, MS

💰 $100 daily

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

& Requirements Family Medicine Physician StartDate: ASAP Available Shifts: Day 8 Pay Rate: $88.00 - 100.00 This facility is seeking a Family Medicine Physician for locum tenens support as they look to ...

8. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Mccomb, MS

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

9. Flatbed Truck Driver Job in Franklinton, LA

🏛️ Hiring Drivers Now

📍 Franklinton, LA

💰 $1,776 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Description : Flatbed Truck Driver Job - Franklinton, Louisiana Flatbed CDL-A Truck Driver Jobs You set your priorities! Boyd Bros. makes it happen! * Want more home time? Drive 2,000 miles per week ...

10. CDL Truck Driver - Home Daily - Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives

🏛️ Sysco - Jackson

📍 Brookhaven, MS

💰 $80,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Sysco is Hiring CDL-A Delivery Drivers Earn Up to $80,000/Year + Incentives! Local Routes - Get Home Daily We offer our associates the opportunity to grow personally and professionally, to contribute ...