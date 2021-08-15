Ready for a change? These jobs are open in Selma

(SELMA, AL) After the coronavirus pandemic putting a long kink in the US economy, the national market continued to grow in April, if slowly — and these Selma companies are hiring.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nonfarm payrolls rose by just 266,000 in April. Unemployment was little changed from the month before, at 6.1%.

The changes marked a slowing of the growth of the US job market, with April adding less than a third as many jobs as were added the month before.

And while the increase showed hiring is continuing, unemployment was still 2.4 percentage points higher than its level in February 2020, showing the ongoing effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the U.S. economy.

Here are a selection of open positions in Selma:

1. Territory Sales Representative

🏛️ ADT Security

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $150,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ADT Is Continuing To Grow! Hiring Sales Reps Today! (Top-of-the-line Training Is Provided) As an ADT Sales Representative, you'll be responsible for leveraging our innovation home automation and ...

2. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $2160.86 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $2,160 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Ventura MedStaff is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Selma, AL. Shift: Inquire Start Date: 09/27/2021 Duration: 8 weeks Pay: $2160.86 / Week ...

3. Chiropractic Assistant

🏛️ Health Star Clinic

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $16 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

We are seeking a Chiropractic Assistant to become a part of our team! You will perform routine administrative and clinical assignments to keep the medical facility running smoothly. Responsibilities

4. Landscaping Worker

🏛️ TruGreen

📍 Prattville, AL

💰 $13 hourly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Salary: $13.00 an hour R15601 Lawn Specialist 801 Oliver Court, Montgomery, Alabama 36117 Job Description Do you like being outdoors? Do you like a job where every day is different? The Specialist ...

5. Need CDL Truck Driver Now, 08/15/2021, Earn Up to 55 CPM

🏛️ Dart - Company Driver

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $2,400 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Now Hiring CDL-A OTR Truck Drivers! Full Benefits - 99% No-Touch Freight Earn up to 55 CPM - Up to $2,400 Bi-Weekly Pay Guarantee Introducing our BRAND-NEW and improved pay package that ALL CDL-A OTR ...

6. Sales Rep / Weekly Pay / Full Benefits Package / Paid Training

🏛️ Safe Haven Security

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $120,000 yearly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

ATTENTION SERVICE INDUSTRY, HOSPITALITY, AND SALES SPECIALISTS! RECENT HIGH SCHOOL AND COLLEGE GRADS! Safe Haven Security is the #1 Largest authorized ADT dealer. We are looking to fill the Outside ...

7. CDL Truck Driver - Multiple Routes Available - Earn Up to $2,219/Week

🏛️ C.R. England - CDL-A Drivers

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $2,219 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

C.R. England is Hiring CDL-A Drivers! Biggest Driver Pay Raise in C.R. England History Was Rolled Out in Q2 2021 Find premium routes available in your area! Top 10% of Drivers Earn $100,000+ Per Year ...

8. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - $2,111 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $2,111 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

Aequor Healthcare is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Selma, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date ...

9. Travel Nurse - RN - Cath Lab - $2108.1 / Week

🏛️ BluePipes

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $2,108 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

American Mobile Healthcare is seeking an experienced Cath Lab Registered Nurse for an exciting Travel Nursing job in Selma, AL. Shift: 5x8 hr days Start Date: 09/13/2021 Duration: 13 weeks Pay: $2108 ...

10. Travel Nurse RN - Cardiac Cath Lab - COVID19 - $1,991 per week

🏛️ Vivian Health

📍 Selma, AL

💰 $1,991 weekly

💼 Full-Time

Job Description:

OneStaff Medical is seeking a travel nurse RN Cardiac Cath Lab for a travel nursing job in Selma, Alabama. Job Description & Requirements * Specialty: Cardiac Cath Lab * Discipline: RN * Start Date